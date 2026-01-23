Kaduna abductions: US raises fresh concerns, tasks FG on stronger action

By Evelyn Usman, Ibrahim Hassan, John Alechenu, Luminous Jannamike, Favour Ulebor & Gift ChapiOdekina

LAGOS — The United States has called on the Nigerian government to intensify efforts to safeguard Christian communities following the abduction of 177 worshippers in Kaduna State. This incident has renewed concerns over religion-motivated violence in the country.

The abduction, which occurred on January 18, was initially denied by the Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Police Force on Monday. However, the Police later confirmed on Wednesday that the worshippers were indeed kidnapped.

Sources said the abductors are demanding the return of 17 motorcycles, valued at N28.9 million, allegedly seized during recent military operations, as a condition for releasing the victims.

US call

The call by the US was made during a high-level United States-Nigeria Working Group meeting in Abuja yesterday, where the US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, said recent incidents showed that Nigeria must do more to guarantee the safety of Christians and their right to freely practice their faith.

While acknowledging progress recorded in recent months, Hooker warned that persistent attacks on religious communities undermine security gains and public confidence.

Hooker said: “Today, we are here to discuss how we can work together to deter violence against Christian communities; prioritise counter-terrorism and insecurity; investigate attacks and hold perpetrators accountable; and reduce the number of killings, forced displacements and abductions of Christians, particularly in North-Central states.

Protection of Christians

“On the protection of Christians, the Nigerian government recently secured the release of 38 Christians abducted from a church in Kwara State, and another 265 abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School. This real progress is a direct result of our engagement with the Nigerian government. However, we are concerned about recent reports that gunmen kidnapped more than 170 Christians in Kaduna State on January 18. The Government of Nigeria must do more to protect Christians and their right to practice their faith freely and safely.”

She added that strengthening religious freedom and security will further deepen bilateral relations between both countries, including in trade, economic cooperation, health and counter-terrorism efforts, while also supporting the return of internally displaced persons to their communities.

“Advancing religious freedom and security will help the United States and Nigeria enhance the reciprocal benefits of our relationship: solidifying trade and economic deals, degrading terrorist groups that threaten our interests, and strengthening health responses, among many other areas. We hope to identify ways to return internally displaced persons to the communities from which they were expelled in the North Central states, interdict weapons and funding going to terrorist groups, expand investigations, and ensure the prosecution of individuals and groups committing atrocities.”

We’re intensifying military operations in affected areas —FG

Responding, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, acknowledged the scale of the security challenge and said the Federal Government is intensifying military and law enforcement operations in affected areas.

He stressed that violence framed along religious lines is unacceptable and will be treated as an attack on the Nigerian state.

Ribadu said: “Nigeria is a deeply plural society, and the protection of all citizens — Christians, Muslims and those of other beliefs is non-negotiable. Violence framed along religious lines is treated as an attack on the Nigerian state itself.

“Our response, therefore, integrates security operations, the rule of law, humanitarian safeguards and strategic communication, ensuring that operational successes translate into public confidence and strengthened social cohesion.”

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had authorised expanded security deployments, improved intelligence coordination and more robust investigations into attacks on religious communities, assuring that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Ribadu said: “At the national level, and under the leadership of President Tinubu, Nigeria has taken deliberate and decisive steps to confront insecurity. The President has formally declared national security emergencies in vulnerable and high-risk areas, authorised intensified joint operations, and directed the sustained deployment of security forces to priority locations, particularly communities experiencing recurrent attacks on civilians and religious groups.

“These directives have been matched with concrete action. Nigeria is expanding early warning and rapid response mechanisms and developing a national database to serve as a single, authoritative source of accurate and verifiable data on deaths and casualties arising from violence.

“This effort will strengthen evidence-based decision-making, accountability and the effectiveness of security responses. In parallel, investigations and prosecutions related to attacks on religious communities have been intensified to ensure that violence is met not only with force, but with justice and accountability.”

SMBLF demands immediate rescue of victims

Meanwhile, the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, SMBLF, in a joint statement by four leaders of the forum across the Middle Belt and the Southern Nigeria, has condemned the kidnapping of 177 innocent Adara natives from Kurmin Wali village, Afogo Ward, Kajuru LGA of Southern Kaduna.

The statement was by Leader of Afenifere, HRM Oba Oladipo Olaitan; President, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu; President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata; and National Chairman, of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF, Amb. Godknows Igali.

SMBLF said the reprehensible crime, which targeted harmless civilians worshipping peacefully in their community, is yet another tragic reminder of the unrelenting terror being visited upon indigenous populations of the Middle Belt, saying: “We stand firmly in solidarity with the Adara people, Southern Kaduna, and all victims of terrorism across the region.

“What has further compounded this atrocity is the irresponsible and shocking public denial of the mass kidnapping by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shu’aibu, SAN; the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Rabiu; and the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Council, Mr. Madaki Dauda.

“The SMBLF views this conduct not merely as a betrayal of public trust, but as a grave act of incompetence that undermined rescue efforts, emboldened the criminals, and gave the kidnappers valuable time to relocate their captives to remote terror enclaves.

“Now that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has publicly affirmed that the kidnapping indeed occurred, there can be no moral or administrative justification for silence or inaction.

“We, therefore, expect the appropriate authorities to sanction all officials who deliberately misled the public, obstructed emergency response, or sought to trivialise the suffering of victims.

“This grievous crime has once again validated the long-standing position of the SMBLF in strongly condemning the so-called amnesty programme granted to armed bandits and terrorists in Kaduna State.

“It is deeply insensitive and strategically reckless for the Kaduna State Government to continue offering free medical care, educational opportunities for the children of terrorists, and skills acquisition programmes to violent criminals who have neither surrendered their weapons nor renounced terrorism, while their victims are abandoned to trauma, displacement, and poverty.

“Even more alarming is the reality that hundreds of indigenous communities in Southern Kaduna remain without any meaningful security presence, while scarce public resources are being expended on the welfare of those who have shed innocent blood.”

The forum expressed sadness that the Middle Belt has increasingly become the most fertile ground for banditry, where human lives are commodified for ransom with little consequence for the perpetrators.

It demanded for a change in strategy in dealing with the menace while urging Governor Sani of Kaduna State to end his policy of appeasement skewed in favour of terrorists.

This is the 23rd time our community has being attacked – Villager

SMBLF spoke as a villager in Kurmin Wali village, Kaduna State, revealed the depth of despair gripping the community following the abduction of several worshippers and community members from ECWA and Cherubim and Seraphim churches on January 18.

Speaking in a trembling voice over the phone, the local, who identified himself simply as Godwin, disclosed: “This is the 23rd time our community has been attacked. This particular attack was the second one this year. On January 11, 2026, 20 persons were kidnapped from this same community and N2.6 million ransom was paid by the community. We have been living in fear and don’t know where to run because we don’t have anywhere else we call home. Out of those abducted, 34 were females, some elderly, others teenagers and children between ages 10 and 12.”

The villager further stated that there were no pastors in either of the churches attacked. Rather, “leaders were overseeing the affairs of the churches. The pastors of ECWA and the two Cherubim and Seraphim churches had been transferred. They were yet to send new pastors before the attack.

“On the day the bandits struck, they didn’t fire any gunshot. They surrounded the church and ordered everyone to file out, in parade order, and walked them through the bush.

“When they saw that the elderly ones could not walk fast, they told them to go back, while others who managed to escape did so through the bush,” Godwin said.

Rescue worshippers, apprehend kidnappers — Speaker Abass

Speaking on the attack, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, called on the security agencies to rescue worshippers.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker condemned the attack on the churches and bemoaned the recent mass kidnappings in parts of the country. He particularly lamented that soft targets like schools and places of worship have been attacked in recent times.

Speaker Abbas, who restated his confidence in the President Tinubu administration to reverse the trend, called for collective efforts towards making Nigeria a safe place for people, property, and businesses.

SOKAPU condemns abduction, calls for urgent govt action

The National President of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union, SOKAPU, Engr. Samuel Tabara, described the incident as evil and unacceptable.

Speaking during a visit, the SOKAPU president called on governments at all level to intensify efforts to ensure the safe and unconditional release of all abducted persons, stressing that the recurring attacks on rural communities must be brought to an end.

He described the abduction as a grievous assault on humanity and religious freedom, adding that continued insecurity threatens peace and social stability in the region.

Tabara, however, commended the Kaduna State governor for his prompt response to the incident, as well as his dedication and commitment to promoting peace and security across the state.

He urged the state government to, as a matter of urgency, construct access roads to the community and establish permanent police outposts around Kurmin Wali and neighbouring villages to prevent future attacks.

S-Kaduna Christian leaders declare 2-Day fasting

Meanwhile, the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, SKCLA, has declared a two-day fasting and prayer programme to seek divine intervention over the attack

In a statement by its Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, the association expressed anguish, describing the abductions as heart-rending, alarming and unacceptable.

The Christian leaders noted that the Kajuru attack was unprecedented in the history of Southern Kaduna, as members of three different Christian denominations were reportedly abducted on the same day during church services.

According to the statement, the incident has further heightened fears in the region, coming amid a series of unresolved abductions in communities across Southern Kaduna, particularly in Kauru and Kachia LGAs, where families are still grappling with uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

“The Kajuru kidnapping adds to a growing list of painful and unresolved cases across Southern Kaduna, leaving families traumatised and communities living in fear,” the association said.

SKCLA called on the Kaduna State government, security agencies and other relevant authorities to intensify efforts towards the immediate and unconditional release of all those abducted in Kajuru, while also taking decisive steps to end the recurring cycle of kidnappings in the region.

As a spiritual response to the crisis, the association announced a two-day fasting and prayer programme anchored on Psalm 57:2–3, for the safe return of all abducted persons across Southern Kaduna.

Christian elders call for responsible leadership

To the Chairman of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum, NOSCEF, Elder Sunday Oibe, the abduction of 177 worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru LGA at a time when residents believed that lasting peace had returned to the state, was a rude shock and has deeply unsettled Christians and residents across Northern Nigeria.

“The ugly incident of the abduction of over 170 worshippers in Kurmin Wali came to us as a rude shock, especially at a time when we believed that the desired peace had finally returned to Kaduna State,” he said.

He called on Governor Sani, to remain steadfast and committed until the last abducted victim is safely reunited with their family.

“We call on the pragmatic and hardworking Governor of Kaduna State never to relent until the last victim is brought back home safely,” Oibe stated.

While decrying the abduction, the NOSCEF chairman also faulted the initial denial of the incident by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Council, describing their response as unfortunate and avoidable.

Sani urges collective action over abduction

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has called for unity and collective responsibility in addressing the kidnapping incident in Kajuru LGA, urging Nigerians to refrain from politicising the tragedy.

Sani expressed confidence in the capacity of the Kaduna State government and security agencies to secure the release of the abducted victims, describing their rescue as an urgent priority.

“I have no doubt that the state government and the security agencies will work diligently to secure the release of the captives,” the former lawmaker said.

While condemning the attack, Sani acknowledged the security efforts of Governor Sani, noting that appreciable progress has been recorded in tackling insecurity across the state in the past two years.

“Despite this tragic incident, Governor Sani has been doing a lot to secure the state in the last two years, and his efforts should be appreciated,” he stated.

Govt more interested in PR than protecting lives — ADC

However, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, yesterday, accused the Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Police Force of prioritising image management over the safety of citizens, following what it described as an attempted cover-up of the mass abduction of worshippers in Kaduba.

The party said the initial denial of the incident by authorities, before it was later confirmed after public outcry, exposed a dangerous pattern of withholding truth during security emergencies, warning that such conduct undermines rescue efforts, deepens public trauma and erodes trust in government.

National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement, faulted both the state and federal governments for what he described as denial, silence and fatigue in the face of persistent insecurity.

“This episode raises a fundamental and dangerous question for our country: can a government whose first instinct is to withhold information and hide the truth be trusted to protect lives and improve security?

“The deliberate denial of a verified mass abduction is not a communications error. It is the behaviour of a government obsessed with looking good rather than solving problems.

“Credible reports that journalists, civil society actors, and independent observers were prevented from accessing affected communities make us wonder what exactly the government was attempting to hide,” the party said.

Beyond the immediate incident, the ADC said the development exposed contradictions in what it described as Kaduna State’s so-called peace approach, noting that while officials moved quickly to deny the abduction to sustain an image of calm, senior government figures had publicly acknowledged negotiations and concessions to bandits.

“This approach may grant immediate wins, but it is not sustainable; it is a dangerous gamble that rewards criminality while leaving law-abiding citizens vulnerable to further attacks.

“Silence by the Federal Government is not a strategy. It only reveals a government irritated that the public image it seeks to sell is being undermined by the reality of persistent insecurity in the country,” Abdullahi said.

The party called for immediate and transparent rescue operations for all abducted persons in Kurmin Wali and across Kaduna State, and demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the initial denial of the incident, including the roles of security and government officials involved.

“No Nigerian should ever have to beg their government to acknowledge their suffering,” the ADC said.

I’m personally monitoring operations — Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani, has vowed that his administration will not relent in its efforts until all persons abducted from Kurmin Wali village in Kajuru Local Government Area are safely rescued.

Governor Sani in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored in Kaduna, said he was personally monitoring the ongoing security operations, assuring the people of Kaduna State that government is working closely with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted victims.

“I will not rest until our people are rescued,” the governor declared.

Vanguard News Nigeria