Robbers gun down Ibadan journalist in daylight attack

By Adeola Badru

An Ibadan-based journalist, Ojo Peter, has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers, along the Molete-Oke Ado axis of Ibadan.

Initially, Peter was believed to have died of typhoid fever, the true cause was revealed by his younger brother, Enahoro Peter, who said the late reporter was attacked on August 18, 2025, for a cross bag he carried.

He said, despite shouting that the bag held no money, he was shot in the back.

According to him, Peter, a former Parrot Extra journalist, was working with Daily Monitor until his death. His killers were linked to a two-man robbery gang recently dismantled by police.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Enahoro clarified that his brother did not die of illness, but was in fact the victim of a notorious robbery gang operating in parts of Ibadan.

“On that same day that he was shot, August 18, 2025, I received a call from a police officer at Orita Challenge station saying our brother was there.

“But when I got there, I was told he had been shot by a notorious armed robber who was riding on a motorcycle,” Enahoro said.

Further, he said: “This is someone who left home in perfect health, only to be gunned down while trying to make ends meet. Eyewitnesses at the scene told us he was robbed because of the cross bag he had with him.

“He kept shouting, ‘There’s no money in my bag,’ but the thief still forcefully took it and shot him on the back. He fell on his phone, which got damaged, but the police managed to reach us through it.”

Enahoro added that after getting the phone repaired, he began receiving calls from his brother’s colleagues, who had been trying to reach the deceased.

He also noted a bank credit alert of N10,000 that came in just 10 minutes before the incident, though the purpose of the transaction remained unknown.

The incident fits the pattern of several attacks linked to a two-man robbery gang that had been terrorising parts of Ibadan, including Mokola, Oke-Ado, Molete, and Iwo Road.

A breakthrough came shortly after Peter’s murder when police intercepted and dismantled the syndicate.

According to reports, one of the suspects, Lateef Atanda, was arrested, while his accomplice, known only as Monday, was shot dead during a confrontation with police.

While being paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Lateef confessed to the crime.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, provided details of the arrest and the gang’s activities.