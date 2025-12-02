Man smashes nanny’s head for trying to escape his house

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — A man, identified as Emeka Nwangwu of Ibeku Opi in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, allegedly killed his nanny, Ulomma, on Monday after she attempted to escape from his house.

The victim reportedly scaled the perimeter fence of Nwangwu’s residence to seek refuge at her brother’s home in Abuja. The suspect, who serves as the Chief Security Officer of his community, allegedly trailed Ulomma to a health facility at the Total Roundabout in Nsukka and smashed her head against a wall for disobeying his orders. She reportedly collapsed and died instantly from the impact.

Prior to the incident, Ulomma had stated that Nwangwu had threatened to kill her and her relatives if she tried to leave his house without his permission.

Police from the Nsukka Division of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested Nwangwu. He reportedly attempted to attack a police officer who was escorting Ulomma at the health facility. An angry mob also tried to attack him but was dispersed by the police, who helped him reach the nearest station.

An eyewitness said: “Ulomma ran to the police station because the last time she escaped to her father’s house, Emeka Nwangwu trailed her and brought her back after some physical assault. The police provided an escort for her while she was receiving treatment. She was one of the kindest people I know.”

The Enugu State Police Command spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed that Ulomma had earlier reported Nwangwu for defilement, sexual abuse, abduction, and threats to life on November 28, 2025, at Umabor Division. She alleged that she had been living with Nwangwu since 2019, at age 13, after the death of his wife. During that period, she claimed he restricted her communication with family and subjected her to sexual abuse.

After a previous escape attempt to her family home in Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Nwangwu allegedly forced her back with a firearm and locked her in a room. She later escaped using a spare key and reported the incident to the police, who issued a medical report form for examination. While Nwangwu initially confessed and sought forgiveness, the family opted for spiritual intervention rather than prosecution due to personal ties.

It was also revealed that Nwangwu’s appointment as Chief Security Officer of Ibeku Opi was reportedly rejected by the community but allegedly imposed on them by the local chairman.