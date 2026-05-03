Nwifuru lifts suspension of Ebonyi Commissioners

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Nwifuru has lifted the suspension earlier imposed on some members of the Ebonyi State Executive Council and other government officials.

The governor announced the decision on Sunday during a church service marking the 2026 Father’s Day celebration in Abakaliki.

The affected officials include the Commissioner for Works, Stanley Mbam, and the Commissioner for Infrastructure Concession for Development, Ogbonnaya Abara, who were suspended in March 2026 over alleged dereliction of duty linked to concerns about project delivery, including uncompleted road projects.

Other top government functionaries across ministries, departments and agencies were also affected by the earlier suspension.

Explaining the decision, Nwifuru said the recall was in appreciation of the loyalty and support demonstrated by the state workforce to his administration.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank workers for their unflinching support to our government. To reciprocate this gesture, I have decided to honour the workers by recalling all government officials who were suspended for one reason or the other, except those in the Ministry of Lands and Survey, whose cases are still under investigation,” he said.

The governor, however, urged the reinstated officials to rededicate themselves to duty and align with the administration’s “People’s Charter of Needs” agenda.

He also cautioned political appointees against declaring interest in elective positions without formally resigning from their roles, describing such actions as a breach of official protocol and disrespect to the office of the governor.

Nwifuru called on public servants to maintain discipline and focus on service delivery, warning against actions capable of distracting the government.

In his remarks, the officiating priest, Rev. Fr. James Nwaofoke, commended the governor for his leadership style and prayed for continued strength for the administration.