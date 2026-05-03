DSS presents “Justice Crack” to Peter Akah, Sowore alleges

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that the Department of State Services (DSS) has presented Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as “Justice Crack,” to Peter Akah at its headquarters.

Sowore made the claim in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, where he accused the DSS of planning to prosecute the whistleblower.

He alleged that the development followed what he described as the transfer of the activist from military custody to DSS officials, adding that the move was aimed at shielding alleged misconduct involving the Nigerian Army.

Sowore rejected the reported plan to prosecute Chidiebere, insisting that he should instead be released unconditionally.

He also called for immediate mobilisation of activists to demand the release of the whistleblower at the DSS office.