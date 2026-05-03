2027: Ebonyi APC adopts consensus candidates, backs Nwifuru’s peace initiative

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted consensus candidates for all elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections, effectively ruling out primary contests across the state.



Governor Francis Nwifuru announced the decision after a six-hour consultative meeting with senior stakeholders held at the Government House in Abakaliki, stating that the move was aimed at sustaining peace and unity within the party.



According to the governor, the meeting was convened to deliberate on key party issues and chart a unified course toward the next elections.



“As the leader of the party, we convened a meeting of stakeholders and deliberated on issues concerning our party,” Nwifuru said, noting that the outcome reflected a collective agreement among major stakeholders.



The enlarged meeting was attended by former governors and deputy governors, past and serving members of the National Assembly, principal officers of the State House of Assembly, as well as former ministers and ambassadors. Participants commended the governor’s foresight in resolving potential political disputes.



Briefing journalists after the meeting, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, said the consensus arrangement followed extensive consultations initiated by the governor.



He explained that the process began with earlier engagements across the state’s senatorial districts and culminated in the stakeholders’ session where outstanding issues were resolved.



“For the first time in the history of the state, stakeholders, the electorate, and party members were fully involved in selecting those who will fly the party’s flag,” Anyim said.



He described the meeting as productive, adding that participants unanimously endorsed the consensus approach as the best option for party cohesion and effective governance.



Anyim noted that the decision means there will be no contest for party tickets in any constituency across the state.



“The implication is that there is no constituency that is going to be contested because we have reached consensus on all elective offices,” he said.



He expressed confidence that the inclusive process would strengthen the party’s chances in the 2027 general elections, adding that members would mobilise support for APC candidates.



Anyim also disclosed that the list of consensus candidates would be released in due course.



The development follows a series of consultative meetings earlier convened by Governor Nwifuru across the state’s senatorial districts, where party leaders and stakeholders deliberated on the selection of candidates for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats.