Ebonyi APC dismisses crisis claims as aspirants pick nomination forms

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has dismissed reports of internal crisis, insisting that the party remains united and focused on securing victory in the 2027 general elections.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, gave the assurance in Abakaliki on Sunday after several aspirants obtained their expression of interest and nomination forms at the party secretariat along Water Works Road.

Emegha said the party’s cohesion had not been undermined by recent disagreements, attributing such concerns to what he described as “overzealousness” by a few members.

“Sometimes, overzealousness can push individuals beyond their limits, but this does not in any way undermine the unity of our party. We remain one indivisible family,” he said.

He explained that the adoption of consensus candidates followed extensive consultations at the ward, local government, and state levels, adding that the process was inclusive and aimed at strengthening internal cohesion.

According to him, the leadership of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru ensured that all interests were accommodated before arriving at a unified position ahead of the elections.

Emegha added that all APC candidates would enjoy collective support, stressing that electoral success in the state is a shared responsibility.

“No candidate stands alone. Every ticket belongs to all of us. We will work collectively to secure victory,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the party’s performance in governance and development projects would boost its chances in the 2027 polls.

Also speaking, some aspirants who accepted the consensus arrangement said it was a strategic step to reduce internal disputes and strengthen party unity.

Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate representing Ebonyi North, said the consensus model aligns with democratic principles and the Electoral Act, describing it as a means of saving time and resources.

Other aspirants, including Senator Anthony Ani, Chinedu Ogah, Joseph Nwobashi, and others seeking various legislative seats, also expressed confidence in the APC’s prospects.

They urged party members to remain united as preparations intensify for the 2027 elections, assuring supporters of continued commitment to the party’s success at the polls.