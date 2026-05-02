Nigeria’s next President already decided – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, RCCG GO

By Olayinka Latona

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has said Nigeria’s next president had already been determined by God.

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Pastor Adeboye said this while speaking at the workers’ meeting held at the Redemption City on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Adeboye said the outcome of the election is beyond human influence.

“The one that will rule has been decided by God before we were born. He knows the end from the beginning.

“God is not going to sit in heaven scratching His mighty head with His everlasting hand, saying who should rule Nigeria in 2027. It has been decided before the foundation of the world,” Adeboye told the congregation.

He urged worshippers to focus on their spiritual assignments: “Keep on praying, winning souls, and let your fruits abide. Face your business.”

Addressing recent comments by another preacher who described Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, and Pastor William Kumuyi as “denominational fathers” rather than fathers of all Nigerian Christians, the RCCG leader agreed entirely.

Vanguard News