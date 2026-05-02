Remi Tinubu ordained 10 years ago, before husband became President – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

…says RCCG above politics

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has defended the pastoral credentials of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, stating that she was ordained as an assistant pastor in RCCG a decade before her husband assumed the presidency.

Speaking at the May monthly Holy Ghost Service tagged “Excellent Counsel”, held at the church’s sprawling 3 km by 3 km auditorium in Simawa, Ogun State, the revered cleric addressed criticism targeting the First Lady’s role within the church.

He revealed that Mrs Tinubu underwent the full rigours of the church’s spiritual formation process, including the baptismal class, the Workers in Training class, and the School of Disciples at the national headquarters before her ordination as an assistant pastor ten years ago.

Quoting scripture, Adeboye added, “There is no place in the Bible where it says the wife must dictate to the husband. What my Bible says is, ‘Husband, love your wife; wife, submit to your husband.'”

In his words: “Some people have been asking how we can allow the first lady to be a pastor in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG. Let me tell you one thing: the first lady did not join RCCG when she became first lady; she was ordained an assistant pastor 10 years ago. At that time, her husband was not even a contestant for the presidency. She passed through the baptismal class, workers in training class, and school of disciples at the national headquarters before she was ordained an assistant pastor 10 years ago.

“And she has not been promoted since then because there are still conditions she must satisfy before she can be ordained as a full pastor. And there is nowhere in the Bible where it says, “The wife must dictate to the husband.” What my Bible says is, “Husband, love your wife; wife, submit to your husband.”

The RCCG leader also noted that the First Lady has not received any promotion since her initial ordination, as there remain conditions she must satisfy before becoming a full pastor.

While declining to specify the three major offences that could lead to removal from pastoral office in RCCG, Adeboye confirmed that Mrs Tinubu “has not committed any of such offences”.

Pastor Adeboye also dismissed suggestions that the church is aligned with any political party, declaring that the RCCG remains a house of worship open to all Nigerians regardless of their political affiliation.

“Some people are saying RCCG is an APC church. I just smile. In RCCG, you will find a governor from the Peoples Democratic Party sitting down with a governor from the Labour Party, APC, and APGA. By the special help of God, we are representative of the whole nation, and that is what we will continue to be.”

The cleric made clear that while all politicians are welcome to worship, the pulpit remains off-limits for political speech.

“If you saw one governor among us today dancing and you were expecting he would be called forward to say something, we don’t do that. But if you come to worship with us, you are welcome. Our duty is to pray for everybody.”

2027 Presidency Already Decided By God

Turning to the political future, Adeboye offered a distinctly theological perspective on Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

“The one that will rule has been decided by God before we were born. He knows the end from the beginning,” he told the congregation.

“God is not going to sit in heaven scratching His mighty head with His everlasting hand, saying who should rule Nigeria in 2027. It has been decided before the foundation of the world.”

He urged worshippers to focus on their spiritual assignments: “Keep on praying, winning souls, and let your fruits abide. Face your business.”

Addressing recent comments by another preacher who described Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, and Pastor William Kumuyi as “denominational fathers” rather than fathers of all Nigerian Christians, the RCCG leader agreed entirely.

“He is correct. I don’t want to be the father of all Christians in Nigeria. I am certified as being the father of RCCG, and that is enough assignment for me,” Adeboye said.

He clarified his position on national Christian leadership, stating that the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) holds that role. “Until he speaks, I cannot talk. That is why I don’t talk because I am under authority.”

Acknowledging that he has previously carried protest placards, Adeboye explained: “That was because the then chairman of CAN asked all Christians to go out for a peaceful protest. If he talks tomorrow and asks me to march, I will, and you will be with me. Until CAN speaks, I will keep my mouth shut.”

Among the political figures present at the service was Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who worshipped alongside other congregants without being called to address the gathering—consistent with the church’s policy.

Pastor Adeboye concluded with a passionate defence of his pastoral authority over church members, warning outsiders against interference.

“I will not allow any outsider to dictate to me how to deal with my own children. Even if you make a mistake, I will not allow an outsider to tell me what to do with my own children. I will defend you against anybody, any blogger or whatever who may say anything against you.”

He urged church members not to participate in criticism of fellow believers: “If anybody is criticising any of us, don’t join them. Don’t allow them to use you for politics.”