RCCG not APC church; why I protested in past – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has dismissed claims that the church is aligned with any political party, insisting that it remains a place of worship open to all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation.

Speaking during the May monthly Holy Ghost Service tagged “Excellent Counsel, Adeboye said suggestions that RCCG is linked to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are unfounded, noting that members of different political parties freely worship together.

“Some people are saying RCCG is an APC church. I just smile. In RCCG, you will find a governor from the Peoples Democratic Party sitting down with a governor from the Labour Party, APC, and APGA. By the special help of God, we are representative of the whole nation, and that is what we will continue to be,” he said.

The cleric stressed that while politicians are welcome in the church, the altar is not a platform for political expression.

“If you saw one governor among us today dancing and you were expecting he would be called forward to say something, we don’t do that. But if you come to worship with us, you are welcome. Our duty is to pray for everybody,” he added.

On Nigeria’s political future, Adeboye offered a spiritual perspective on the 2027 presidential election, stating that the outcome is already determined by God.

“The one that will rule has been decided by God before we were born. He knows the end from the beginning,” he said, urging Nigerians to remain focused on prayer and their personal responsibilities.

Addressing his past involvement in public protests, Adeboye explained that his actions were in obedience to directives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“That was because the then chairman of CAN asked all Christians to go out for a peaceful protest. If he talks tomorrow and asks me to march, I will,” he said, adding that he operates under the authority of CAN on national Christian matters.

He also clarified that he does not see himself as a spiritual father to all Nigerian Christians, describing himself strictly as the leader of RCCG.

“I don’t want to be the father of all Christians in Nigeria. I am certified as being the father of RCCG, and that is enough assignment for me,” he said.

Adeboye further urged members of the church to avoid engaging in criticism or political disputes involving fellow believers, assuring them of his continued support and protection.

“I will not allow any outsider to dictate to me how to deal with my own children. Even if you make a mistake, I will not allow an outsider to tell me what to do with my own children. I will defend you against anybody, any blogger or whatever who may say anything against you.

“If anybody is criticising any of us, don’t join them. Don’t allow them to use you for politics.”