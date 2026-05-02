May Day: Mustapha urges dialogue over labour disruptions

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Senator representing Kwara Central, Saliu Mustapha, has urged Nigerian workers to prioritise industrial harmony and constructive engagement as the country navigates its path to economic recovery.

In his Workers’ Day message, Mustapha called on labour unions to embrace dialogue, mutual understanding, and collaboration with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He emphasised that maintaining stability within the workforce is critical to achieving sustainable growth and national development.

The lawmaker acknowledged that workers’ concerns are valid but stressed that resolving them through continuous engagement and negotiation would produce more lasting outcomes than disruptions.

“Strikes should be a last resort. Constructive engagement remains the most effective path to resolving disputes and sustaining national progress,” he said.

Mustapha reaffirmed his commitment to improving workers’ welfare, noting that a motivated workforce is essential for Nigeria’s growth and stability. He also urged all levels of government to prioritise workers’ welfare through practical and responsive policies.

He commended Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for maintaining prompt salary payments and fostering a conducive working environment.

The senator further highlighted initiatives he has championed, including scholarship programmes for underprivileged individuals, particularly children of workers under the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), providing full university sponsorship from admission to graduation.

He added that he has supported farmers through the distribution of tractors, fertilisers, and processing equipment to boost productivity and ease the impact of inflation.

According to him, these interventions reflect his commitment to improving livelihoods and addressing economic challenges.

While celebrating workers in Kwara State and across the country, Mustapha urged organised labour to remain focused on realistic demands while firmly defending their rights.

“Nigeria’s progress depends on cooperation, not confrontation. Government and workers must work together to achieve lasting solutions,” he added.