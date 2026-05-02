Midnight fire guts Sokoto NLC secretariat after May Day

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday as a devastating fire razed the Sokoto State Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), barely 24 hours after workers across the state marked the annual International Workers’ Day.

The inferno, which reportedly broke out at about 3:00 a.m., engulfed the entire building, destroying office equipment, critical documents, and other valuables, in what labour leaders have described as a crippling setback to union operations in the state.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the fire spread rapidly before emergency responders could contain it, leaving the secretariat in ruins by dawn.

While the exact cause of the incident remains unknown as of press time, many observers have linked the outbreak to recurring power surges from the national grid, an issue that has continued to generate concern across parts of the state.

Reacting to the development, Sokoto State NLC Chairman Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu, popularly known as “Jungle”, expressed deep anguish over the incident, describing it as both “unfortunate and disheartening”.

“This is a painful loss for the labour movement in Sokoto. The extent of destruction is enormous, and it comes at a time we were just reflecting on the significance of workers’ welfare and unity,” he said.

The incident has reignited calls for urgent improvements in Nigeria’s power infrastructure, with stakeholders warning that unchecked electricity fluctuations pose a growing threat to lives and property nationwide.

As investigations begin into the cause of the fire, labour leaders and concerned citizens are urging authorities to ensure a thorough probe, while also calling for immediate support to rebuild the secretariat and restore union activities in Sokoto.

The blaze adds to a troubling pattern of fire incidents linked to electrical faults across the country, underscoring the urgent need for systemic reforms in the power sector to avert further disasters.

As of the filling of this report, the fire is still burning, with the entire building reduced to ashes.