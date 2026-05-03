APC, PRP, NNPP bigwigs defect to NDC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has recorded a wave of high-profile defections as prominent politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) formally joined its ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections.



Among the defectors is Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives and ex-board member of the Code of Conduct Bureau, who resigned from the APC to align with the NDC.



Also joining the party are Babatunde Alli, former Deputy National Chairman of the PRP, and Mohammed Sani Yahaya, the NNPP’s 2023 governorship candidate in Taraba State. They moved to the NDC alongside thousands of supporters and established political structures.



Speaking at the reception in Abuja, Agbonayinma expressed concern over Nigeria’s current state, describing the NDC as a credible platform for national renewal.



“Nigeria is bleeding and searching for direction. What we were promised as ‘Renewed Hope’ has, for many Nigerians, turned into renewed hopelessness. We must confront corruption and rebuild trust in governance,” he said.



Alli attributed his exit from the PRP to internal party challenges, stressing the need for inclusivity, youth participation, and fairness in political processes.



“The emergence of the NDC has given me renewed hope that politics can be done differently,” he stated.

Yahaya, on his part, pledged grassroots mobilisation for the party, declaring total support from his political base in Taraba State.



“At all levels, we are joining the NDC fully. We have built a structure already, and we are committed to strengthening the party ahead of 2027,” he said.



Welcoming the defectors, NDC National Leader, Seriake Dickson, described their decision as a sign of growing confidence in the party’s vision for inclusive governance and national transformation.



Similarly, the party’s National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, urged the new members to remain committed to the party’s core values and contribute to strengthening its internal structures.



The event featured the formal presentation of NDC membership cards and caps to the new entrants, symbolising their full integration into the party.



Party leaders said the latest defections mark a significant boost to the NDC’s expanding national profile as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.