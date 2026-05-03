Taraba 2027: Kefas, Sambo, Kente Join APC Race

Kefas

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The race for the 2027 governorship election in Taraba State has gathered momentum as Governor Agbu Kefas, alongside former Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief David Sabo Kente, have obtained the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

Governor Kefas, who is seeking a second term, received his forms from lawmakers of the Taraba State House of Assembly and members of the National Assembly from the state, who jointly purchased them on his behalf.

Speaking while receiving the documents, the governor said the gesture would further motivate him to continue delivering democratic dividends to the people of the state.

In the same vein, Kente, a former board member representing the North-East on the North East Development Commission, was also drawn into the race after his supporters and APC stakeholders across the 16 local government areas purchased the forms for him.

Addressing journalists, a former APC State Secretary, Godwin Villannah, said Kente’s emergence followed what he described as a unanimous endorsement by stakeholders and support groups, citing his experience and wide acceptability.

Villannah, however, alleged that some founding members of the party in the state had been sidelined, expressing concern over the party’s preparedness ahead of the 2027 polls.

Also joining the contest, Sambo signalled his preference for a direct primary system, saying it would provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

Speaking through his media aide, Dr. Sam Idiagbonya, the former minister said pressure from supporters influenced his decision to enter the race, expressing confidence that the party’s internal process would produce a credible candidate.

With multiple aspirants now in the field, political observers say the APC governorship primary in Taraba is shaping up to be a keenly contested race ahead of the 2027 general elections.