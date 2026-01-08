Shehu Sani faults backlash against Baba-Ahmed over 2027 ambition

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has criticised supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, for allegedly attacking Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed following his declaration of interest in the 2027 presidential election.

Sani reacted on Thursday via his verified X account after Baba-Ahmed, the former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), announced his intention to contest the presidency on the platform of the party.

“The former supporters of Datti Ahmed now attacking him for simply saying he is contesting for Presidency is unfortunate,” Sani tweeted.

“How can people hold government to account for freedom of expression and political participation when people are intolerant and hostile to contrary opinions?” he asked.

The former supporters of Datti Ahmed now attacking him for simply saying he is contesting for Presidency is https://t.co/CW884luTXf can people hold government to account for freedom of expression and political participation when people are intolerant and hostile to contrary… — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 8, 2026

Baba-Ahmed’s declaration came days after Peter Obi, whom he deputised as a running mate in the 2023 presidential election, joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

During his announcement, the former Kaduna Senator criticised a group of politicians who joined the Labour Party in 2022, secured the party’s presidential ticket and later left for the ADC.

Describing the defectors as travelling politicians, he added, “A group of political travellers welcomed in 2022 with a presidential ticket continue with their journey. Simple.”

The remark that sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Many supporters of Obi took offence at the comment, accusing him of indirectly attacking the former Anambra State governor and questioning his loyalty to the ex-governor.

Sani, however, said the backlash against Baba-Ahmed was unjustified, stressing that the right to contest for political office and express opinions should be respected.

Baba-Ahmed and Obi emerged as the Labour Party’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2023 general election, a ticket that drew significant youth support and national attention.

While Obi has since aligned with the ADC as part of a broader opposition coalition, Baba-Ahmed has remained within the Labour Party and signalled his intention to pursue the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 polls.

Vanguard News