They’re political travellers — Datti Baba-Ahmed throws jabs at LP defectors

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has described former members of the party who have defected to other political platforms as “political travellers.”

Baba-Ahmed made the remark on Wednesday while addressing party faithful at a rally held at the LP national headquarters in Abuja, where he also hinted at a possible presidential ambition on the party’s platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

His comments followed the recent defection of the LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi officially joined the ADC after months of consultations with members of the opposition coalition, which includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whom he served as running mate during the 2019 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Before his defection, Obi had urged his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, to align with the ADC.

Speaking at the Abuja rally, Baba-Ahmed appeared to take a swipe at some former party members who, according to him, were welcomed into the LP with its presidential ticket in 2022 but later chose to leave.

“I had earlier engaged all party members to reconcile, and while some heeded my calls, others took offence and proceeded to defect,” he said.

“No regrets to me for this role, however, as a leader in this party. In this defection case, neither my humble self nor the Labour Party are the aggressors.”

Describing the defectors as travelling politicians, he added, “A group of political travellers welcomed in 2022 with a presidential ticket continue with their journey. Simple.”

Baba-Ahmed said the LP remains proud of its performance despite challenges, noting that the party recorded notable electoral successes in the last general election.

“With all humility, Labour Party can flaunt its success. In the presence of financial difficulties, in an era of perfected electoral fraud, the Labour Party produced a state governor, eight senators, about 40 House of Representatives members and about 50 state House of Assembly members,” he said.

He added that although many of those elected on the party’s platform have since defected, he remains “proud to be associated with real members” of the LP.

Vanguard News