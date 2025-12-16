Top 10 world’s largest airports

King Fahd International Airport

Airports are more than just transit hubs, they are gateways that connect continents, drive global trade and shape international travel.

Some airports stand out not just for passenger traffic, but for the sheer size of land they occupy. These massive aviation complexes often function like small cities, with multiple runways, terminals, cargo zones, and support facilities.

Below are the 10 largest airports in the world by total land area:

1. King Fahd International Airport (Dammam, Saudi Arabia)

Covering an astonishing 776 square kilometres, King Fahd International Airport is the largest airport in the world by land area. Opened in 1999, its size surpasses that of some entire countries. Despite its vast expanse, only a portion of the airport is currently developed, leaving room for future expansion.

2. Denver International Airport (Denver, USA)

Spanning approximately 135.7 square kilometres, Denver International Airport is the largest airport in the United States. Known for its iconic tent-like roof and efficient layout, it serves as a major hub for domestic and international flights across North America.

3. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (Texas, USA)

With a land area of about 69.6 square kilometres, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ranks among the busiest and largest airports globally. It plays a crucial role in connecting major cities across the United States and beyond.

4. Orlando International Airport (Florida, USA)

Covering roughly 53.8 square kilometres, Orlando International Airport serves millions of tourists visiting Florida’s famous attractions. Its large size supports extensive passenger terminals and cargo operations.

5. Washington Dulles International Airport (Virginia, USA)

Washington Dulles International Airport occupies around 48.6 square kilometres. It is a major international gateway to the U.S. capital and is known for its distinctive architectural design.

Washington Dulles International Airport

6. Beijing Daxing International Airport (Beijing, China)

Often referred to as the “Starfish Airport” because of its futuristic design, Beijing Daxing International Airport covers approximately 47 square kilometres. Opened in 2019, it is one of the newest and most advanced airports in the world.

7. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston, USA)

Spanning about 44.5 square kilometres, this airport serves as a key hub for international and domestic travel in the southern United States.

8. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (Shanghai, China)

With a land area of roughly 40 square kilometres, Shanghai Pudong International Airport is one of Asia’s busiest aviation hubs, supporting China’s growing role in global travel and commerce.

9. Cairo International Airport (Cairo, Egypt)

Covering around 37 square kilometres, Cairo International Airport is Africa’s largest airport by land area and a vital gateway between Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

10. Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok, Thailand)

Occupying approximately 32.4 square kilometres, Suvarnabhumi Airport is one of Southeast Asia’s most important aviation hubs, handling millions of passengers annually.

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