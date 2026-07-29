Police hunt kidnappers of three Lafia varsity students

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the abductors of three students of the Federal University of Lafia.

The students were reportedly kidnapped at their off-campus lodge in the Bukan Kwato area of Lafia, near the university, at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Speaking with our correspondent on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Superintendent Rahman Nansel, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt and apprehend the suspects.

Nansel confirmed that no arrest had been made, but said security operatives were working to secure the release of the students.

“So far, no arrest has been made, but efforts are ongoing to ensure their safe release. There are underground efforts that have been made, and we expect to get them released soon.

“We have some people we have pencilled down as suspects who have been identified, but we are waiting for confirmation. With what is going on, they will soon be out of that place,” he said.

A student of the institution, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the incident occurred at Sure Leaders Lodge in the Bukan Kwato area around the university environment.

The source said the victims were all 100-level students of the university, adding that repeated security concerns around off-campus hostels had become a source of worry among students.

“Kidnapping in this environment has become a thing of great concern. We are urging the government to deploy more security personnel around the university because we are now becoming scared,” the student said.

The incident has heightened concerns among students and parents over safety in areas surrounding the institution’s off-campus accommodation facilities.

Meanwhile, sources from the Information Unit of the Federal University of Lafia said the department was not aware of the reported abduction but confirmed knowledge of an attack on a female student of the institution.

As of the time of filing this report, the university management had not issued an official statement on the reported kidnapping.