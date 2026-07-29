Anosike returns as Anambra APC chairman as party moves to end crisis

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intervened in the lingering crisis within the Anambra State chapter of the party, reaffirming Senator Emma Anosike as the state chairman.

The party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Dr. Benjamin Nwoye, who led a reconciliation team from the national secretariat to Awka, announced the decision during a meeting with stakeholders.

The crisis had followed a disagreement by some party members who challenged Anosike’s emergence as chairman during the state congress held in March. The group had announced his removal and declared Ifeanyichukwu Osegbo as the new chairman before taking over the party secretariat in Awka.

Nwoye also affirmed that the party’s governorship candidate in the last election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, remains the leader of the APC in Anambra State, while his running mate, Uche Ekwunife, remains the deputy leader.

Calling for unity among party members ahead of the 2027 general elections, Nwoye urged stakeholders to embrace reconciliation, warning that internal divisions could affect the party’s prospects.

He said while members have the right to seek legal redress, such actions must align with the party’s constitution.

According to him, the party had appealed a court order restricting Anosike from acting as chairman and obtained a stay of execution.

“Throughout that period, there was no time Anosike was invited to party functions as the party chairman. The party went to court to defend its constitution and got an order from the Court of Appeal to reverse the order for stay of execution.

“You can interpret it anyhow you want, but law is law. So, as it stands, Anosike remains the state chairman of the party. We must establish order in this party,” Nwoye said.

He added that an agreement reached during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja directed those who instituted court cases to withdraw them, while the state executive would be reorganised to accommodate more members.

Nwoye said the reconciliation process was aimed at strengthening the party rather than revisiting past disagreements.

“We are not gathered to reopen old wounds, but to deepen the peace that began in Abuja. We are not here to trade accusations, but to turn understanding into action,” he said.

He urged ward leaders, local government officials, women leaders, youth organisers and party members across the state to support the peace process.

“The door of conversation has opened; the party has chosen dialogue over destruction, inclusion over exclusion, and reconciliation over factional warfare,” he added.

Nwoye urged members to forgive, listen to one another and make necessary sacrifices to build a united APC capable of winning future elections.

Responding, Anosike pledged to carry all members along, stressing that unity was necessary for the party to achieve victory in the next election.