Top 10 airports in Africa 2026

By Mary Agbabiaka

Africa’s aviation sector is advancing rapidly in 2026, with improved infrastructure, rising passenger traffic, and better service delivery, as the latest report by Skytrax ranks Cape Town International Airport as the continent’s top airport while industry data points to strong growth in both domestic and international travel.

1. Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)



Cape Town International Airport ranks as Africa’s top airport in 2026, known for its high-quality service and efficient operations. With modern facilities and a well-organised layout, it delivers a seamless travel experience, further enhanced by its scenic surroundings.

2. O.R. Tambo International Airport



O.R. Tambo International Airport continues to serve as Africa’s busiest and most connected hub. Located in Johannesburg, it links passengers to destinations across the globe and plays a crucial role in facilitating travel within and beyond the continent.

3. Marrakech Menara Airport



Marrakech Menara Airport combines modern infrastructure with cultural design. Handling millions of passengers annually, it provides efficient connections to Europe, the Middle East, and North America while maintaining a distinct Moroccan identity.

4. King Shaka International Airport



King Shaka International Airport is recognised for its simplicity and efficiency. Its compact and well-planned structure allows for quick movement, reducing congestion and enhancing the overall travel experience.

5. Mohammed V International Airport



Mohammed V International Airport is Morocco’s primary aviation hub and a key link between Africa and other regions. With strong international connections, it supports both business and leisure travel.

6. Cairo International Airport



Cairo International Airport remains one of Africa’s busiest airports, handling millions of passengers each year. Its multiple terminals and extensive network make it a major gateway in North Africa and the Middle East.

7. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport



This airport reflects Mauritius’ reputation for hospitality, offering a modern and efficient travel environment. Its design and services cater to both international tourists and business travellers.

8. Kigali International Airport



Kigali International Airport stands out for its cleanliness, organisation, and customer service. As Rwanda’s main gateway, it continues to gain recognition for its consistent service quality.

9. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport



Addis Ababa Bole International Airport is a major transit hub connecting Africa to multiple continents. Its growing passenger traffic and expanding facilities highlight its strategic importance.

10. Ivato International Airport



Ivato International Airport has undergone recent upgrades aimed at improving passenger experience. It plays a vital role in connecting Madagascar to regional and international destinations.

The 2026 rankings highlight a clear shift in Africa’s aviation landscape, with airports investing heavily in infrastructure, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction. As demand for air travel continues to grow, these airports are setting new benchmarks and strengthening the continent’s global connectivity.

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