Top 10 African passports that can access most countries without a visa in 2026

The latest Henley Passport Index 2026 has revealed Africa’s 10 most powerful passports, ranking countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can visit without obtaining a visa in advance.

The annual ranking assesses 199 passports against 227 travel destinations using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s Timatic database.

While several African nations improved their global mobility, Nigeria failed to make the continent’s top 10.

The Nigerian passport is ranked 90th globally and 45th in Africa, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 44 destinations. Ghana, by comparison, ranks 70th globally with access to 67 destinations.

Below are Africa’s 10 strongest passports in 2026:

10. The Gambia

Global rank: 68

68 Visa-free destinations: 70

The Gambia completes the list of Africa’s 10 most powerful passports in 2026, giving its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 70 destinations worldwide. Despite being mainland Africa’s smallest country, it has maintained relatively strong passport mobility through regional cooperation and diplomatic engagement.

Tourism remains one of the country’s biggest sources of foreign exchange, while its membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) allows Gambian citizens to move freely across much of West Africa for work, trade and residence. Although visa restrictions remain for many developed countries, the passport continues to offer meaningful regional travel benefits for businesses, traders and professionals.

9. Kenya

Global ranking: 68

68 Visa-free destinations: 70

Kenya rounds out the top 10 after providing its citizens with access to 70 destinations without a prior visa. The country’s strong diplomatic ties, thriving aviation sector and position as East Africa’s largest economy continue to strengthen its passport’s global standing.

8. Eswatini

Global ranking: 67

67 Visa-free destinations: 71

Eswatini offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 71 destinations. Although one of Africa’s smallest nations, its close economic ties with South Africa and membership of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) continue to enhance regional travel mobility.

7. Morocco

Global ranking: 67

67 Visa-free destinations: 71

Morocco’s passport allows access to 71 destinations. Its strategic location between Africa and Europe, diversified economy and expanding diplomatic influence have contributed to its position among the continent’s strongest passports.

6. Lesotho

Global ranking: 66

66 Visa-free destinations: 73

Lesotho grants its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 73 destinations. The country’s close economic integration with South Africa and participation in regional trade blocs have helped improve travel mobility.

5. Namibia

Global ranking: 65

65 Visa-free destinations: 74

Namibia ranks sixth in Africa, offering access to 74 destinations. Political stability, strong governance and active participation in regional organisations have strengthened the country’s international connections.

4. Botswana

Global ranking: 61

61 Visa-free destinations: 81

Botswana’s passport provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 81 destinations. The country continues to benefit from decades of political stability, prudent economic management and strong international partnerships.

3. South Africa

Global ranking: 49

49 Visa-free destinations: 101

South Africa remains the strongest passport in mainland Africa, with access to 101 destinations. Its extensive diplomatic network, membership of major international organisations and diversified economy have helped maintain its position.

2. Mauritius

Global ranking: 26

26 Visa-free destinations: 148

Mauritius continues to rank among Africa’s elite passports, allowing travel to 148 destinations without a prior visa. The island nation has built a reputation as a financial hub with strong international partnerships and business-friendly policies.

1. Seychelles

Global ranking: 23

23 Visa-free destinations: 155

Seychelles retains its place as one of the world’s strongest passports, giving citizens access to 155 destinations. Its stable political environment and broad diplomatic reach continue to underpin its impressive global mobility

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