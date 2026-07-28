Why Nigeria doesn’t need more training programmes but better employment systems

By SAM DAIBO

Nigeria has become a nation of training programmes. Every week, somewhere across the country, another graduation ceremony celebrates young people completing courses in coding, welding, agribusiness, fashion design, renewable energy or entrepreneurship. Governments launch new empowerment schemes. Development partners fund fresh skills initiatives. Companies proudly invest in youth capacity-building. Yet millions of Nigerians remain unemployed, underemployed or unemployable. If training alone created jobs, Nigeria should be experiencing an employment boom. Instead, we face an uncomfortable truth: Nigeria does not have a training deficit. It has an employment-system deficit.

For too long, we have treated unemployment as though it were simply a skills problem. We assume that once young people acquire technical knowledge, economic opportunities will naturally follow. But employment does not work that way. Training is an input. Employment is an outcome. Between the two lies an ecosystem that connects skills to opportunity.

A young software developer without employers looking for digital talent remains unemployed. A trained welder without access to thriving industries or finance to acquire equipment struggles to earn a living. A farmer may adopt improved agricultural practices, but without quality inputs, reliable markets and affordable transport, higher productivity rarely translates into higher income. Training without an employment ecosystem is like building an airport without airlines. The infrastructure exists, but nothing moves.

After years of working with governments, private companies, communities and development partners across the Niger Delta, one lesson has become unmistakably clear: employment grows where systems work, not where training exists in isolation. This insight changes how we should measure success. For decades, many employment programmes have celebrated the number of people trained. It is an easy statistic to report, but certificates are not jobs. The better question is whether those trained secured employment, built sustainable businesses or increased their incomes. Those are the outcomes that reveal whether an employment ecosystem is actually functioning.

Our experience at the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) reinforces this lesson. Rather than treating skills development as an end in itself, we have worked to connect training with labour-market intelligence, employer partnerships, access to finance, entrepreneurship support, renewable energy and stronger market linkages. The results demonstrate the power of that systems approach. In 2025, more than 4,900 young people completed employability and vocational training through PIND’s Youth Employment Pathways programme. More importantly, over 4,300 transitioned into employment or enterprise opportunities, while the programme contributed to nearly 4,800 full-time-equivalent jobs. Those outcomes were achieved because training was intentionally linked to employers, markets and enterprise opportunities, not delivered in isolation.

The same principle applies to agriculture. More than 107,000 farmers and MSMEs accessed improved services through market-systems interventions that connected them to better inputs, technical support, finance and commercial markets, strengthening productivity, incomes and employment across multiple value chains.

Energy tells a similar story. Reliable electricity is more than infrastructure; it is an employment strategy. In 2025, partnerships that mobilised over ?4.31 billion in private investment expanded access to clean energy for more than 26,000 people, creating stronger conditions for enterprise growth and local job creation. The lesson extends far beyond the Niger Delta. Employment is not created by any single intervention. It emerges when education, enterprise, finance, infrastructure, technology and markets reinforce one another. Just as innovation thrives within ecosystems of talent, capital and collaboration, employment thrives within ecosystems that connect skills to opportunity. This is the shift Nigeria must now embrace.

The government cannot build these systems alone. Neither can the private sector, educational institutions nor development organisations working independently. Stronger partnerships are needed to ensure that young people move seamlessly from learning to earning.

That also means redesigning how employment programmes are funded and evaluated. Training should begin with evidence of labour-market demand. Employers should help shape curricula and provide practical experience. Enterprise support should include finance, mentorship and market access. Success should be measured not by enrolment or graduation figures, but by employment, business survival and income growth.

This is not an argument against training. Nigeria needs better skills, stronger technical institutions and more investment in human capital. But we must stop believing that certificates alone will solve unemployment. Our ambition should not be to produce more graduates. It should be to produce more pathways into productive work.

Nigeria’s greatest asset is not its oil, gas or minerals. It is the creativity, resilience and ambition of its young people. Our responsibility is not simply to train them. It is to build the employment ecosystems that allow them to thrive.

Because the future will not belong to the nation that trains the most people. It will belong to the nation that builds the strongest pathways from learning to earning.

•Daibo is the executive director of the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta