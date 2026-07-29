Autistic Nigerians still shut out of schools, jobs — Experts

L–R: Benedict O. Sama, Licensed Clinical Psychologist; Oyinade Adegite, Chief Communications Officer, GTCO Plc; Babajide Okuntola, Deputy Managing Director, GTBank; Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director, GTBank; Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO Plc; Osezusi Bolodeoku, International Behaviour Analyst and Autism Advocate; and Camille Proctor, Autism Advocate, during Day One of the 16th GTCO Autism Conference, held at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

… Seek stronger govt policies as families battle stigma, isolation, caregiver burnout

By Chioma Obinna

Sixteen years after sustained autism advocacy began in Nigeria, experts on Monday lamented that thousands of children and adults living with autism remain excluded from schools, workplaces and community life, blaming weak government policies, poor public support systems and persistent stigma.

They warned that while public awareness of autism has improved over the years, meaningful inclusion has remained largely elusive, leaving many families to shoulder the emotional and financial burden of care without adequate institutional support.

The concerns were raised at the opening of the 16th Annual GTCO Autism Conference in Lagos, where healthcare professionals, educators, parents, caregivers, policymakers and autism advocates called for urgent reforms to make schools, workplaces and public institutions more inclusive for persons living with autism and other neurodiverse conditions.

Speaking at the conference, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said Nigeria had made significant progress in breaking the culture of silence and denial that once surrounded autism, but noted that awareness must now give way to concrete action.

“Our journey over the last 16 years was to create awareness because too many families lived in denial. I think we have largely achieved that,” he said.

“The next challenge is learning how to live with people on the spectrum, educating ourselves and making the journey easier for families.”

Agbaje described autism support as “a journey without a destination,” stressing that governments, schools, employers and communities all have roles to play in creating opportunities for people living with autism.

He also assured participants that GTCO would continue to sustain the annual conference beyond his tenure.

Autism advocate and behavioural analyst, Mrs. Solape Azazi, said the country’s biggest challenge was no longer identifying autism but ensuring that children living with the condition are accepted and given equal opportunities to thrive.

Drawing from her experience as the mother of a 12-year-old autistic son, Azazi said many parents continue to struggle with rejection, isolation, caregiver burnout and poor mental health because of societal attitudes.

“Acceptance is a behaviour. It is choosing connection over correction,” she said.

“If your child doesn’t find acceptance at home, how can the child know what acceptance looks like outside?”

She noted that many autistic children are capable of succeeding academically when schools provide the right learning environment and support rather than excluding them because of their condition.

“My son is thriving today because we met him at his point of need and gave him the support he needed,” she said.

Also speaking, disability advocate Mr. Afeez Abdul Rasaq called on governments to move beyond policy pronouncements by implementing disability-friendly programmes that guarantee access to education, employment and public services for neurodiverse persons.

He urged employers to deliberately recruit people living with autism and other disabilities, saying inclusion should become a national development priority rather than an act of charity.

“We all have disabilities. The only difference is the severity,” he said.

Participants at the conference also called for increased investment in early diagnosis, specialised education, caregiver support and mental health services, warning that without stronger institutional backing, families would continue to bear the burden of autism largely on their own.

The conference, which continues today, is expected to feature local and international experts discussing practical interventions, inclusive education, caregiver support and strategies for improving the quality of life of persons living with autism across Nigeria.