NAFDAC seals two factories over production of banned sachet, 100ml alcoholic drinks

By Daniel Kudayah

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two factories in Ogun State for allegedly manufacturing banned sachet alcoholic beverages and alcohol packaged in 100ml bottles, in continued enforcement of the Federal Government’s directive aimed at reducing alcohol abuse and protecting public health.



The affected facilities include Nigerian Distillers Limited, located at Km 14, Idiroko Road, Iju-Ota, and Intercontinental Distillers Limited, situated at Km 11, Idiroko Road, Ota, Ogun State.



Speaking during the enforcement exercise, Assistant Director, Water and Drinks Division, NAFDAC, Mr. Olakunle Ojo, said the companies were found to be producing alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small-volume bottles in violation of the Federal Government’s directive.



Ojo explained that the ban was introduced because sachet alcohol and alcoholic drinks packaged in 30ml and 100ml containers are easily accessible to underage persons and are frequently abused by commercial and private vehicle drivers, contributing to road traffic crashes and other public health concerns.



According to him, the Federal Government directed manufacturers to discontinue the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and containers below 200ml as part of measures to curb indiscriminate consumption and promote responsible alcohol use.



He noted that manufacturers are now permitted to produce alcoholic beverages only in containers of 200ml and above, in line with the government’s regulatory policy.



The NAFDAC official disclosed that one of the factories was uncovered during the agency’s investigation after information provided by a distributor led enforcement officers to the location.



He reiterated that NAFDAC would sustain nationwide enforcement against manufacturers and distributors violating the directive, warning that any company found producing or distributing banned alcoholic products would face regulatory sanctions.



Ojo urged manufacturers, distributors and retailers to comply fully with the government’s directive, stressing that the policy is intended to safeguard public health, particularly among young people, and reduce alcohol-related road accidents.



The enforcement exercise forms part of NAFDAC’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with regulations governing the production, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages across the country.