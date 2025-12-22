Gov Alia presents N605.5bn 2026 budget to Benue Assembly

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

…Focuses on Rural Development and Livelihood Support

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Monday presented a N605.5 billion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the Benue State House of Assembly, with strong emphasis on rural development, livelihood support, and sustained economic growth.

Titled “Budget of Rural Development, Livelihood Support and Sustained Growth,” the proposal comprises N281.09 billion for recurrent expenditure and N342.42 billion for capital projects, marking a 10 percent increase over the 2025 budget. Governor Alia described the theme as more than a slogan, calling it the guiding philosophy of his administration’s development agenda.

“Benue’s economy and identity are rooted in its rural communities, which have long suffered underinvestment,” Alia said, urging lawmakers to support initiatives aimed at transforming rural areas and strengthening household welfare across the state.

Reviewing the 2025 fiscal year, the governor noted progress despite security and economic challenges. He highlighted improved security coordination through the deployment of 5,000 Civil Protection Guards and relative peace in communities affected by armed attacks, while extending condolences to families who lost loved ones.

Governor Alia also cited interventions for internally displaced persons (IDPs), including the UN-funded Durable Solutions Programme and the World Bank-supported SOLID initiative, aimed at resettlement and community rebuilding. “We are not just responding to hardship; we are building pathways to hope, dignity, and renewal,” he said.

On infrastructure, Alia reported that two underpasses were nearing completion, approximately 50 kilometres of roads were completed in Makurdi, and 387.7 kilometres of roads were under construction across the state, placing Benue fifth nationally in capital expenditure per capita.

Addressing workers’ welfare, he revealed that inherited salary arrears were reduced from 10 months to three months, while pension and gratuity arrears dropped from 36 to 26 months. “We made a deliberate choice to prioritise the welfare of our workers and retirees,” he said.

In agriculture and industrialisation, progress was reported on the fruit juice factory and Benue Beer (ZEVA) project, expected to create over 1,000 jobs. The governor also cited fertilizer subsidies, the reactivation of the Agricultural Development Company, distribution of 150,000 oil palm seedlings, and other initiatives aimed at boosting food security.

In education, he highlighted the construction and renovation of 253 school structures, recruitment of 9,700 teachers, establishment of digital libraries, and improved performance in WAEC and NECO examinations. In healthcare, the Fr. Moses Adasu University Teaching Hospital has been fully upgraded to provide tertiary services and attract medical tourism.

Turning to the 2026 budget, Alia said: “The budget size stands at N605.51 billion, with a capital-to-recurrent ratio of 54:46 in favour of development projects.” He disclosed that 30.23 percent of the capital budget would be devoted to rural roads and bridges, 17.62 percent to agriculture, 24.71 percent to education, 15.35 percent to health, while livelihood support and MSME development would also receive significant allocations.

On debt management, the governor said Benue reduced its debt stock by N68.9 billion in 2025 without drawing from previously approved loans. “To date, we have run this economy without borrowing a single dime,” he said, noting that Benue had met global debt sustainability standards and recently received a Fitch Ratings upgrade. He, however, sought legislative approval for a cautious borrowing plan, stressing that any loan drawdown would occur only if absolutely necessary.

Acknowledging anticipated challenges in 2026, including inflation, revenue pressures, salary arrears, and security concerns, Alia said measures were in place to mitigate their impact through fiscal discipline, digital revenue reforms, and strengthened security operations.

“The 2026 budget is not merely a compilation of figures, but a transformational blueprint for the future of Benue State,” the governor said, urging lawmakers to give it favourable consideration in the interest of inclusive growth and lasting development.

Receiving the bill, Speaker of the State Assembly, Alfred Emberga, assured that the Assembly would ensure its accelerated passage.