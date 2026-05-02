2027: Alia moves to reconcile APC stakeholders in Benue, invites Akume, others

Alia, flanked by his Deputy, receives the expression of interest and nomination forms from the leaderships of NUP and BMOA

..gets gov’ship Expression of Interest, Nomination forms from NUP, BMOA

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has convened a high-level reconciliation meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as part of efforts to unite the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed this weekend shortly after receiving his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, jointly purchased for him by the Benue State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Benue Motorcycle Owners Association (BMOA).

Alia said the planned meeting was aimed at resolving internal differences and fostering unity within the party in the state.

“For those of you who belong to APC, I advise that we come together as one entity. I have written to the SGF, Senator George Akume, inviting him, along with members of the National and State Assemblies and other stakeholders of our party, for an internal meeting.”

He added that all invitees had agreed to attend. “We have all agreed that by Sunday, they will come. My delegation will be there, and we will blend and become one. It is very vital for me and for the state,” he stated.

The governor stressed the importance of unity, noting that differences within the party were insignificant compared to their shared goals. “What divides us is not strong enough; what unites us is larger, bigger and stronger,” he said.

Alia expressed optimism that the reconciliation meeting would bring all factions together, insisting that inclusiveness remained key to the party’s success. “We need to blend. Benue has become APC, and no one must be left behind. What we recorded in 2023 must be doubled in 2027,” he added.

He also underscored the need for continuity in governance and support for President Bola Tinubu in the next election cycle. “You and I must make this possible,” he said.

The governor maintained that reforms introduced by his administration were already yielding results, particularly in the area of industrialisation. He alleged that opposition to his policies largely stemmed from individuals who had previously benefited from the mismanagement of state resources.

“Benue is a rich state, but poor management of resources has been our bane. If you are not a good fund administrator, even if you are given billions, you may achieve nothing. Our problem is not lack of resources; it is misdirection in the past,’ Alia noted.

He recalled the neglect and sale of key state industries, assuring that his administration was working to reverse the trend with new investments, including a brewery, fruit juice and concentrate factories among others.

On infrastructure, the governor dismissed claims that his administration had neglected Benue South Senatorial District, stating that over N76 billion worth of road projects were ongoing in the area.

He further disclosed that work was in progress on major water projects, including the Greater Makurdi Water Works, Gboko Water Works and Katsina-Ala Water Works, while efforts were underway to revive the Taraku Oil Mills.

“These are things we need to do,” he said.

Alia also revealed plans to provide housing for civil servants, emphasising that workers’ welfare remained a priority of his administration.

“So if you don’t bring Alia back, who will think for you? Who will execute these projects? If they had the intention, they could have done it before I came,” he added.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Michael Vember, said the union purchased the nomination forms to appreciate the governor’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare and overall development in the state.

Similarly, the State President of BMOA, Terfa Aha, said the association fulfilled an earlier pledge to support the governor, citing improvements in road infrastructure across the state as a key motivation.