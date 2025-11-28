Road construction workers escape kidnap in Edo; govt refutes security scare

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

CONSTRUCTION workers working on the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government of Edo State have reportedly escaped kidnap.

Read Also: FG didn’t pay ransom for release of kidnapped victims — Senate Spokesperson

Meanwhile, the state government, on Friday, denied allegation that a police officer attached to the Edo State Government House was involved in the unlawful transfer of firearms intercepted in Kogi State.

On the kidnap attempt, the attack on the construction workers reportedly happened less than 12 hours after Governor Okpebholo declared war on kidnappers in the state with the setting up of a joint task force for that purpose.

A senior worker in the construction company told Vanguard on Friday that the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday near Sasaro, which was one of the areas along that road where kidnapping had been rampant.

Repelled

The suspected kidnappers were said to have been repelled by soldiers attached to the workers.

It was gathered that the construction workers were reluctant to resume work on the road until the contractor reportedly increased the number of armed security men around the place.

The senior worker in the company handling repairs on the road spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a statement on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua said the report of the transfer of firearms from government houses was misleading and should be disregarded in its entirety.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the officer referenced in the publication, Inspector Paul Elimwenga, is not an officer of the Edo State Government House. He is a duly deployed personnel of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 5, Ogida, Benin City.

“Confirmation from the SPU Base 5 Administration Office, affirms that Inspector Elimwenga was posted to a VIP residence in the GRA axis, near Government House, not to the Government House itself.

“Available security briefings further indicate that Inspector Elimwenga abandoned his official rifle at his private residence and absconded from duty.

“His last tracked location was in Warri, Delta State. Relevant security agencies have since commenced efforts to apprehend him and subject him to the full weight of the law.

“It is important to state unequivocally that the Edo State Government maintains zero tolerance for any act that threatens public safety or undermines the integrity of the State’s security architecture.”

He said Governor Okpebholo reassured the people of the State that his administration remained committed to safeguarding lives and property. “Our security agencies continue to work in close coordination, sharing intelligence, strengthening surveillance and responding promptly to emerging threats.

“No individual, regardless of affiliation, will be shielded from accountability for actions that compromise public safety” and urged the people to remain calm and be law abiding.

Vanguard News