FG didn’t pay ransom for release of kidnapped victims  —  Senate Spokesperson

Senator Yemi Adaramodu

The spokesperson for the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, has dismissed claims that the Federal Government paid ransom to secure the release of schoolchildren recently abducted in Kebbi and Niger states.

He made the clarification on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, amid growing public suspicion over the nature of recent rescue operations.

Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South senatorial district, insisted that the government did not make any financial settlement to the abductors, even though, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, confirmed that security operatives contacted bandits for the release of Kwara kidnap victims.

According to Adaramodu, negotiations or contact with kidnappers can occur in different forms, but security agencies are not obligated to disclose operational details to the public.

“From our side at the National Assembly, we believe the Federal Government did not pay any ransom to anybody. If there is any contact with the bandits, there are various types — it can be forceful, persuasive or a mix of both,” he said.

The lawmaker’s comments come as Nigeria grapples with a renewed wave of school kidnappings, prompting heightened scrutiny of the government’s counter-kidnapping strategy.

Human rights groups and community stakeholders have long argued that the lack of transparency surrounding rescue missions fuels speculation, especially when victims return without evidence of armed confrontation or arrests.

Responding to concerns that no images or reports of captured gunmen were released after the latest rescues, Adaramodu cautioned against assuming that security forces did not engage the abductors.

He explained that criminals often abandon hostages once they realise that security operatives are closing in.

“If you have not seen the corpses of abductors or them being handcuffed, that does not negate the possibility of intense confrontation,” he said.

“When they sense superior firepower, they run and leave the victims behind,” the lawmaker added.

Adaramodu also confirmed that the Senate has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Kebbi school abduction.

Preliminary briefings from state authorities and security agencies, he noted, indicate that soldiers posted to guard the school left their duty post shortly before the attackers struck.

The death of Brigadier General Musa Uba — involved in anti-banditry operations — has added further pressure on the military’s operational performance. Adaramodu said the committee will also examine the events leading to the senior officer’s death.

He stressed that while the National Assembly will continue to demand accountability, security agencies are not expected to reveal tactical information.

“Their mandate is to rescue victims safely. How they execute that cannot be in the public domain,” he said.

Adaramodu assured Nigerians that the Senate remains committed to supporting security agencies in restoring safety nationwide.

Vanguard News