2027: ADC will do a new thing in Abia – Obinna

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Chairman of the African Democratic Congress,ADC, in Abia state,Mr.Don Norman Obinna,has said that the party would do a ‘new thing’, if it wins the 2027 general election in the state.

Obinna ,who stated this at Ugwunagbo council area during his party tour of the area, explained that the ADC is already prepared for the 2027 elections, having registered over 300,000 members.

He alleged that the state chapter of the ADC, conceived the ‘New Abia’ slogan, while the Labour Party adopted it,stressing that Governor Alex Otti has failed to implement the true meaning of the slogan in the governance of the state.

He explained that the Abia ADC is a mass movement which will implement people oriented policies if it wins the governorship position in the 2027 polls.

Insisting that the ADC’s chances are too bright in the 2027 polls, Obinna added that no candidate has emerged winner of the state governorship election with more than 220,000, in the history of the state, while his party already boasts of over 300,000 members.

He added that those who wanted to break the ADC into factions in the state were resisted by members who have remained steadfast.

He said;”We will do a new thing in Abia state when we win the 2027 elections. We are best positioned to deliver a new Abia state. Remember that we conceived the new Abia slogan but the Labour Party took us from us.They couldn’t implement the slogan because they don’t understand it. You can see that Governor Alex Otti has failed to implement the true meaning of the slogan. We will change the style of governance of style.

“We are doing mass mobilization of members into the ADC. The local government tour is our strategy.Our LGA chairmen have been working very hard to mobilize more members into the party. ADC was a dead party before I came, but has been revived. The number of people trooping into the party shows that it has become a mass party.The women of Aba South LGA even gave me a goat, wrapper and other gifts.Our party tour has been a carnival across the 15 LGAs we have visited. This shows that the support for the party is organic,ADC has been accepted by the masses.

”Time has come to change the history of governance in the state.ADC is no longer a political party but a mass movement. There’s no doubt that Abia will be taken by the ADC in 2027.

”Our target is to register 500,000 members.Check the records and results of various governorship polls in the state. No candidate has emerged Governor of Abia state with more than 220,000 votes.We already have over 300,000 members across the 17 LGAs . Our chances of producing the next Governor and lawmakers,are bright.”

He urged those who left the party to return and join him to make the ADC stronger, stressing that most leaders of the coalition parties would soon defect to the party.