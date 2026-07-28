SMBLF backs state police, calls for true federalism, southern presidency in 2027

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has reaffirmed its support for the establishment of state police, insisting that any such arrangement must reflect the principles of true federalism rather than what it described as a “federal-controlled state police.”

The group also reiterated its position that Nigeria’s presidency should remain in the South after the 2027 general elections, arguing that this would promote national unity and political stability.

These resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued after the forum’s general meeting held on Tuesday at the Abuja liaison office of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

The meeting brought together delegates from member organisations, including Afenifere, the Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and PANDEF.

Among those in attendance were former Akwa Ibom State Governor Obong Victor Attah, former Enugu State Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo, Ambassador Godknows Igali, Dr. Bitrus Pogu and former Lagos State Deputy Governor Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele.

Reading the communiqué, the Chairman of SMBLF and leader of Afenifere, Oladipo Olaitan, said the forum believes state governors should have powers over their state police commissioners comparable to those exercised by the President over the Inspector-General of Police.

The forum also expressed concern over what it described as a lack of internal democracy in the ongoing party primaries across the country.

According to the communiqué, the forum believes that democratic governance should guarantee the free choice of candidates by party members and the electorate.

SMBLF also advocated the retention of Nigeria’s multi-party democratic system and called for constitutional provisions to accommodate independent candidacy.

On electoral reforms, the group urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to discharge its constitutional responsibilities independently and called for measures that would strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

The forum also called on the judiciary to remain independent in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities and urged the media to continue playing its role in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy.

On constitutional reform, SMBLF reiterated its longstanding call for a new constitution anchored on the principles of true federalism.

The group said it would continue to advocate constitutional reforms and support candidates committed to restructuring Nigeria’s governance framework.

The communiqué also acknowledged what it described as recent gains by the armed forces in addressing insecurity in parts of the country and called for sustained security operations, particularly in the Middle Belt and other affected areas.

The positions announced by the forum represent the resolutions adopted by its members at the meeting.