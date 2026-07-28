2027: City Boy Movement launches in Lagos, targets 8m votes for Tinubu

The Lagos State chapter of the City Boy Movement has been inaugurated with a target of mobilising millions of votes across the South-West ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

At the inauguration held on Tuesday at Marcellina’s Place, Ikeja, the South-West Coordinator of the movement, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, said the region had pledged to deliver at least eight million votes for Tinubu in the next general election.

He charged members of the newly inaugurated Lagos chapter to work as ambassadors of the proposed votes and ensure the movement reaches communities across the state.

“We in the South-West promised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nothing less than eight million votes, and you are the ambassadors of those votes,” he said.

The Lagos chapter inauguration was attended by political leaders, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, youth leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the event, Director-General of the City Boy Movement in Lagos and Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Barrister Moyosore Ogunlewe, said the group’s mission extends beyond electoral mobilisation to youth empowerment and national development.

“Today is far more than the inauguration of another state chapter. It is about mobilising and empowering Nigerian youths to be more responsible and committed to the development of the country,” Ogunlewe said.

He noted that young Nigerians represent a significant portion of the population but are often left out of civic participation.

According to him, the movement plans to establish a grassroots structure across wards, communities and polling units while promoting national unity, discipline and youth involvement in governance.

“Every youth in Nigeria is welcome into the group. Our strategy is to campaign across the country, reaching every ward, community and polling unit,” he added.

The National Director-General of the movement, Tosin Shoga, said the organisation was created to strengthen the connection between government policies and citizens at the grassroots.

Shoga said, “The City Boy Movement has become a vehicle that carries the Renewed Hope Agenda to every corner of the country. Our mission is to bridge the gap between the grassroots and the government.”

Also speaking, Chairman of Conference 57 and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Chairman, Hon. Sesan Olowa, pledged the commitment of Lagos council chairmen towards the initiative.

“We will leave no stone unturned to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in Lagos State,” he said.

Amir Kashim Shettima (Jnr.), son of the Vice President and co-patron of the movement, alongside Moremi Ojudu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, urged members to promote the administration’s programmes, including infrastructure projects, education initiatives, healthcare interventions and NELFUND.

Representing the Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, State Vice Chairman Hon. Moshood Maiyegun said the movement could increase youth participation in politics and strengthen cooperation between the party and youth groups.

The inauguration also featured a documentary on the movement’s objectives and a performance by Nigerian singer 9ice. Dignitaries present included the founder, Barrister Oluwaseyi Tinubu, represented by National Secretary Tosin Odufuwa, as well as other APC leaders and stakeholders.

Vanguard News