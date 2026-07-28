Abia monarch denies stopping man from burying late wife, says police investigation ongoing

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto Mbah, has denied allegations that he prevented a resident of his community, Elijah Ndubuisi Amah, from burying his late wife.

Eze Mbah, the traditional ruler of Ata Igbo Ukwu Kingdom in Umuzomgbo, Ihechiowa, Arochukwu Local Government Area, said the matter is the subject of a police investigation following concerns raised by members of the community over the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

According to the monarch, community leaders, including chiefs and the President-General of the Umuzomgbo Development Union, advised Amah to report to the police after questions were raised about the death. He said the community also requested that an autopsy be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The controversy followed a July 15, 2026 report published by an online platform, Dream News, in which Amah alleged that the traditional ruler had stopped him from burying his wife.

Responding to the allegation during an interview with journalists, Eze Mbah denied the claim, maintaining that the issue is before the police.

“The community reported the matter to the police for investigation to determine the cause of the woman’s death. The Mayor of Arochukwu LGA, the Divisional Police Officer and other security agencies were informed,” he said.

According to him, the police subsequently arrested Amah and transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Umuahia.

He said the police requested an autopsy as part of their investigation.

“The case is with the police, who want to establish the cause of death through an autopsy. The matter is still under investigation,” the monarch said.

Eze Mbah also said he was considering legal action against the publisher of the online report, alleging that it was published without seeking his response or that of the police and community leadership.

He argued that the report did not present all sides of the matter before publication.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ata Igbo Ukwu Umuzomgbo Development Union expressed support for the traditional ruler, describing the allegations against him as unfounded.

In a statement jointly signed by the union’s President-General, Frank Kalu Okereke; Secretary, James Ogwuo Mark; and Deputy President-General and Chairman, Home Branch, Rev. Moses Azuma Ogbonnaya, the union said the monarch had conducted himself with integrity.

The union also rejected allegations relating to the management of funds from a telecommunications mast in the community, describing the claims as false.

According to the statement, records concerning the telecommunications mast were presented to members during an enlarged executive meeting of the union held in April 2026.

The union noted that the issues raised by Amah are already before the appropriate authorities and urged members of the public to allow the legal process to run its course.

It also cautioned against the spread of unverified information and encouraged all parties to rely on lawful channels for resolving the dispute.