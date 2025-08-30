North-East Governors move to avert food crisis

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The governors of the six North-East states have called for subsidies on farm inputs to avert a potential food crisis across the country.

The call was made in a communique issued at the end of the 12th meeting of the North-East Governors’ Forum (NEGF).

In the communique, read by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, the governors noted that the high cost of farm inputs is already affecting farmers in the region.

They also noted that the region continues to face humanitarian and infrastructural challenges despite recent gains in the fight against insurgency.

The governors also raised an alarm over an impending flood disaster, based on forecasts from credible climate agencies.

The communique called for proactive measures to confront the flooding and for a robust sensitization campaign for residents living along flood plains.

It further appealed for support from the Federal Government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to reconstruct infrastructure, especially bridges destroyed by the floods.

To avert an impending food crisis, the forum specifically called for more subsidies for farmers and robust preparation for dry season farming.

In addition to the main concerns, the governors agreed to host the North East Trade Fair in collaboration with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in December.

They also agreed to develop an integrated sub-regional power master plan.