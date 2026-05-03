North-West governors reject bandit negotiations

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Governors in Nigeria’s North-West have reaffirmed a unified and uncompromising stance against insecurity, declaring that they will no longer engage in any form of negotiation with bandits as part of renewed efforts to restore peace in the region.

The position was reiterated by Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, during the commissioning of the N12.6 billion Yandaki–Shinkafi–Kofar Sauri Road project in Katsina State.

Aliyu said the North-West governors are collectively committed to confronting criminal elements head-on, stressing that peace cannot be achieved through dialogue with armed groups.

“We will not negotiate with any criminal, nor will we accept any offer from them unless they surrender unconditionally,” he declared.

He explained that state governments across the region are increasing investments in security infrastructure and strengthening collaboration with security agencies to dismantle bandit networks and end persistent violence in affected communities.

Aliyu also urged residents to support security efforts by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities, warning that bandit operations often rely on local collaborators.

“We must do the needful at the community level by remaining vigilant and monitoring the movement of suspicious individuals,” he said.

The governor called on citizens to continue supporting security operatives through prayers and cooperation, expressing optimism that ongoing measures would restore lasting peace across the region and the country at large.

He commended Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, for establishing the State Community Guard, describing it as a strong complement to conventional security agencies.

Aliyu disclosed that Sokoto State adopted a similar initiative after observing its impact in Katsina, noting that community-based security structures are proving effective in addressing local security challenges.

He also praised Radda, who chairs the North-West APC Governors’ Forum, for what he described as proactive leadership in coordinating regional responses to insecurity.

The commissioning event also highlighted renewed political commitment among North-West leaders to intensify a coordinated crackdown on banditry and other criminal activities threatening stability in the region.