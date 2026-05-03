Nigeria’s festivals turned to funerals since 2015, by Dele Sobowale

Dele Sobowale

“But, fortune’s honey turned to gall…thus Fortune, with a slight turn of her will brings men [and nations] from joy to sorrow”. Geoffrey Chaucer, 1342-1400, VBQ, VBQ p 64.

A meeting with one of my oldest friends three weeks ago ended with both of us, 80+, almost in tears. We went back to memory lanes; to a few things which occurred till 2014-5; all of which were very pleasant. Being fairly comfortable retirees, we would take off, often by road, on a weekend to Abuja, Calabar, Maiduguri, Enugu, Ilorin, Uyo etc to enjoy ourselves and visit some other old friends living in happy retirement everywhere.

No place was too far and none was too dangerous for us. We took turns driving to ease the strain. Every trip was affordable and enjoyable. Suddenly, the annual trips stopped. For years, we did not realize that something immeasurably satisfying was missing in our lives – until our discussion turned to Bacita in Kwara State, where we spent a week and had a memorable time with a late friend who had worked for the Nigerian Sugar Company, NISUCO, and retired there as a Farm Manager.

Each morning, before breakfast, he would drive us, in his official Land Rover, into the sugarcane plantation; behind 3,000 manual labourers wielding the sharpest three cutlasses in the world. One strike was sufficient to bring down the thickest stem or human head. Our courage or foolhardiness was always rewarded with twelve of the best canes – neatly peeled and tasting supremely delicious.

As if we were actors reading a script, we both exclaimed: “Those days are gone; nobody would go to any Kwara rural area again.” That recollection opened a Pandora box of regrets about other places we went to celebrate Muslim and Christian festivals with acquaintances. One by one, we struck names of places off our list – Degema, Bida, Ikogosi, Obolo Afor, Otukpo, Funtua, Ahoada, Jega, New Bussa, Ikom, Katsina Ala etc; before it occurred to us that Fellow Nigerians actually live and spend their festivals in all those Nigerian hells on Earth, which we are now avoiding like COVID-19. Our late friend in Wushishi was slaughtered in his farm. That brought an end to visiting Wushishi and Badeggi. Going to Potiskum and Gombi has now become a suicide mission. Forget Auchi, Agenebode, Sabon Gida Ora, Kokori.

MOST CHILLING: PREDICTABILITY OF MASS KILLING

In the past, as recent as 2010, 2011, reducing accidents was the concern of governments. The FG would deploy more policemen and the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, established by President Babangida through Decree 45 of 1988, would be out in full force to reduce the carnage to the minimum. People traveled any time of day or night without fear; and most reached their destinations in time for joyful celebrations. From all indications, it would appear as if our happy days are over. We might watch people in other fortunate lands, well-governed and secure, on television or our handsets enjoying themselves; but for most Nigerians, imminent violence and poverty preclude us from merry-making. Apparently, our leaders no longer care.

Failure of governments from 2013 till now have turned our most cherished occasions for family reunion and visiting our birth places to orgies of violence and mass funerals. Instead of just the Police and FRSC, the entire military is now placed on high alert to avert mass massacre of hapless and defenceless Nigerians – all to no avail. The Palm Sunday genocide in Jos did not only eliminate several lives; it laid bare governments inability to protect us when we most need security. Nothing will ever be the same again. President Tinubu’s ten minutes visit to Jos and the State Governor, comically, arriving in an armoured tank to address the people have left lasting impressions on peoples minds. Palm Sunday, for Christians worldwide, is a rehearsal for Easter Sunday. The genocide, badly-handled by Tinubu and Governor, had already guaranteed a mournful Easter Sunday the following week. The terrorists deleted two festivals with one strike in Jos; as well as minor incidents in Kwara State.

NEXT MUSLIM FESTIVAL IN MAY 2026

“Is that the best you can do?”

A university sports coach in the US once had a method of assessing the potentials of new students seeking to participate in any sports event in the school. They are thrown into a real game on the first day. Some are invited back; but, for others, dismissal comes after the question: “is that the best you can do?” President Tinubu was enjoying himself in London when Maiduguri came under heavy attack by bandits. He ordered the Service Chiefs to relocate to Borno State. Are they still there, or have they quietly retreated to the safety of Abuja? Their redeployment, however brief, has obviously not improved on the insecurity in the North East state. Since then, three army officers – Captain, Lt-Colonel and Brigadier-General had lost their lives in combat with terrorists. That raises a critical question before the second Muslim Festival which comes up in early May – less than three weeks away.

It is the festival for slaughtering millions of rams. For millions of Muslims, two variables stand between them and having a happy celebration: money and bandits. Several Muslims, who would travel long distances to celebrate Sallah, and kill rams, now find them unaffordable. Several million will painfully abstain this year for that reason.

Those who would usually travel home, especially to the North East, North West and North Central, for the festival, are reluctant to go. Conviviality has taken a back seat; personal security now drives decisions. More people have opted to be safe than sorry.

Despite the precautions by Nigerians, the most important question on everybody’s mind is not how many rams will be killed; but, will bandits strike on that day and massacre fellow Nigerians?

Many of us cannot remember that in 2014, when some politicians ran around shouting “change”, festivals were not predictable funerals. They are now. Was this the change they promised us; and for how long must we mourn on days set aside for enjoyment?

THEY WANT THEIR DADDY NOT SCHOLARSHIP

“Governor Okpebholo awards full scholarship to Brigadier General Oseni Braimah’s children.” News Report.

The Governor of Edo State must be highly commended for the noble gesture of granting scholarships to the children of slain Brigadier-General Braimah, from Edo State – whose burial in Maiduguri is the first of several unintended ends to a young military life. Most likely, if he had anything to say about it, he would probably not have selected Borno State as his final resting place. It is too far from home!!!

I say this because my late Daddy was forced to go to war in Burma; along with some other Nigerians – including late Dr Tai Solarin; the Founder of Mayflower Secondary School, Ikenne, Ogun State. Solarin and my Dad were the only two survivors out of the first 150 Nigerians dragged off to the Asian country. I had a father until I was fourteen and a half. I also knew three children of one of those who perished in Burma because my Dad would take me when visiting them. Two medals hung on the wall and a photograph of the gallant soldier while receiving one of those awards for bravery.

There was also a folder containing the words of the Commanding Officer saying that the British Empire will never forget his courage in the heat of battle. But, by the time my Dad died in 1958, the British Empire and Nigeria had forgotten Mr Johnson. The death benefits arrived on time, but, there was no Daddy. One of the boys, Ayo, close to my age once said to me: “Dele, I envy you. You have a father; we have none. A medal cannot talk to us or hold us.” That statement has remained with me since then; and with increasing age, I have witnessed on three occasions when governments, especially, since 1999 have made nice sounding pronouncements when one of our military personnel fell in line of duty; only to forget them later. Politicians’ promises should always be swallowed with several table spoons of salt – especially when the speaker’s tenure is time bound.

The Governor of Edo state can only serve at most eight years. The pledge he made can only be guaranteed while he remains in office – that is if he chooses. Experience with promises made, hastily by Governors, are not always to be relied upon; even while the Governor is on seat. An Edo State example is still fresh in our collective memories.

Ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole once accosted a woman destitute on a sidewalk in Benin City and asked her to “go and die” and ignited a storm of protest. He quickly promised the poor woman a job in government. With the public’s attention diverted, what happened to the woman was totally different.

Right now, hundreds of thousands of ex-service men and women are languishing in penury while being tossed around before collecting entitlements promised to them by governments after they were told that their “services will never be forgotten”. The point is: the Governor can only speak for himself; his successors might not feel obligated to continue to take care of the kids; long after the man had been forgotten.

AMNESTY FOR 744 “REPENTANT BOKO HARAM ILL-TIMED.

“The right thing at the wrong time is the wrong thing.”-Harris

The passing out ceremony organized by the military and the Federal Government, was at best, the right thing at the wrong time – coming just a few days after the burial of Brigadier-General Oseni Braimah. Our gallant soldiers were killed by other hoodlums and we are making heinous crime pay with ill-considered amnesty. Scandalous!!!

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