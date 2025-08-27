Insecurity: 4,722 abductions, N2.57bn ransom paid to kidnappers in one year  —  Report

A new report by geopolitical research firm SBM Intelligence has revealed the alarming scale of Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis, with 4,722 people abducted and N2.57 billion paid to kidnappers as ransom between July 2024 and June 2025.

The report, titled Economics of Nigeria’s Kidnap Industry, paints a picture of a booming criminal enterprise fuelled by poverty, weak law enforcement, and the devaluation of the naira.

According to SBM, kidnappers demanded over N48 billion from victims and their families within the 12-month period, but only N2.57 billion was eventually paid.

The research firm said at least 997 kidnapping incidents were recorded nationwide during the review period, while 762 people were killed.

“Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis has evolved into a lucrative criminal enterprise, with N2.56 billion ($1.66 million) confirmed in ransom payments and 4,722 civilians abducted in just one year,” the report stated.

The report highlighted that while the naira amount of ransom paid has dramatically increased compared to previous years, the dollar equivalent has not kept pace because of the currency’s ongoing devaluation.

According to the report, in 2022, a total of N653.7 million was paid, equating to approximately $1.13 million. The following year, the amount dropped to N302 million ($387,179).

“Although the naira amount rose sharply to N1.05 billion in 2024, the USD equivalent was only around $655,000.

“The latest figures show a new high, with N2.56 billion paid, which amounts to approximately $1.66 million. This significant divergence between the NGN and USD amounts reflects the ongoing devaluation of the Nigerian currency,” SBM said.

The firm noted that perpetrators are now demanding higher ransoms in naira to compensate for the currency’s weakening purchasing power, thereby transforming kidnapping “from a symptom of a weak security apparatus to a self-sustaining business model.”

Northern States worst hit

SBM’s state-level analysis shows that the northern region continues to bear the brunt of the crisis.

Katsina led with 131 kidnap-related incidents, representing 13.1 percent of the national total.

However, Zamfara recorded the highest number of victims, with 1,203 people abducted — 25.4 percent of all cases.

“Of the top five states in the number of incidents, four-fifths are northern, with Katsina (131), Kaduna (123), Zamfara (113) and Niger (40) representing two northern geopolitical zones (Northwest and North-central). Delta completes the five states with 49 incidents,” the report said.

SBM added that kidnappers became more audacious in their demands in 2025. It cited the abduction of Chidimma and Precious Enuma, along with their aunt Anwuri Oko Ye, in Ebedei Ukwuole, Ukwuani LGA of Delta State, where the perpetrators demanded an unprecedented N30 billion — representing 62.5 percent of all ransom demands in the review period.

Call for urgent action

The report warned that unless security forces dismantle kidnap networks and address underlying factors like poverty and unemployment, the cycle of abductions will continue unchecked.

“Unless security forces dismantle these networks and address root causes — poverty, unemployment, and weak law enforcement — the cycle of kidnappings, ransoms, and deaths will continue unchecked, leaving ordinary Nigerians in perpetual fear,” SBM said.

It urged the government to disrupt the financial networks of kidnappers using advanced tracing technologies and to stabilise the economy to reduce recruitment into criminal groups.

“But without coordinated strategies targeting both the crime’s profitability and its socioeconomic drivers, Nigeria risks entrenching kidnapping as a grim national industry, one that perpetuates poverty, undermines recovery, and leaves citizens hostage to a failing system,” the report concluded.

SBM stressed that “the time for half-measures has passed” and called for urgent systemic reforms to dismantle the ransom economy and restore public safety.

Vanguard News