Edo Police rescue abducted 70-year-old farmer, foil N30m ransom payment

By Emmanuel Okogba

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have successfully rescued a 70-year-old farmer who was kidnapped while returning from his farm, foiling a N30 million ransom demand.

The victim, Pa Jonah Owobu, from Uwalo Oke in Uromi, Edo State, was abducted on Monday, 20 April 2026, after he failed to return home from his farm.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, his wife reported the incident to the police on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, at about 7:10 a.m., revealing that unknown persons had contacted the family by 9:30 p.m. the previous night, demanding Thirty Million Naira (N30,000,000) for her husband’s release.

Reacting swiftly, the Amedokhian Divisional Police Officer mobilized a joint rescue team comprising police operatives, military personnel, local hunters, and members of the Edo State Security Corps. The team launched an immediate search and rescue operation in the forest area.

During the operation, operatives recovered the victim’s abandoned motorcycle and personal belongings along a forest path, which helped guide them deeper into the bush. The team eventually located the kidnappers’ hideout.

“On sighting our advancing operatives, the suspected kidnappers took to their heels and fled into the bush, abandoning the victim,” the statement by the PRO said.

Pa Jonah Owobu was rescued unhurt and has since been happily reunited with his family.

Intensive bush combing and a manhunt for the fleeing suspects are currently ongoing, with the police expressing confidence that the kidnappers will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.

Reacting to the successful rescue, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, commended the joint team for their swift action.

“We are committed to combating kidnapping and all forms of criminality in Edo State. This successful rescue demonstrates our resolve to protect lives and property,” CP Agbonika said.

He assured residents of sustained security operations across the state and urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the police.

“Security is a collective responsibility. We appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and always share useful information that can help us rid our communities of criminal elements,” the Commissioner added.

The Edo State Police Command has reiterated that investigations are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects.