Security operatives arrest kidnappers in Plateau, recover N8m ransom

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS— Joint security operatives in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State have arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered N8 million ransom paid by the family of a victim, just as they rescued an abducted woman from a forest hideout.

The development was confirmed on Saturday by the Executive Chairman of Qua’an Pan Local Government Council, Hon. Dr. Christopher Audu Manship, in a statement signed by his media aide, Danaan Cletus Sylvanus.

The statement said the arrested suspects were identified as Waltu Watter and Sale Mamma.

According to the statement, they allegedly killed Alhaji Saidu Mamma during an operation and abducted his daughter, after which they demanded and collected N8 million ransom.

However, following a coordinated operation by joint security agencies in Qua’an Pan, the suspects were apprehended and the entire ransom recovered.

Speaking during the parade of the suspects and presentation of the recovered money, Manship declared zero tolerance for criminality in the area.

He commended the security agencies for their professionalism, diligence and gallantry in protecting lives and property.

“We will not allow criminals to operate in Qua’an Pan or use this local government as a hiding place after committing crimes in neighbouring councils or states,” he said.

The chairman ordered that the recovered N8 million be returned to the family of the late Alhaji Saidu Mamma, whose daughter was abducted during the attack that claimed his life.

In a related development, the joint security operatives also rescued Mrs. Gambo Bello and reunited her with her family.

Mrs. Bello was reportedly kidnapped in Padama, Lafia East Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, and taken to Pandam Game Reserve in Qua’an Pan.

Manship said intelligence reports on suspicious movement within the reserve prompted him to direct security personnel to comb the bush, leading to her rescue.

The statement added that, while narrating her ordeal, Bello said she spent over one week in captivity before security operatives stormed the kidnappers’ hideout.

According to her, there was an exchange of gunfire for several minutes before the kidnappers fled the scene.

“The security men came and exchanged gunfire with them. After some time, the kidnappers ran away and the operatives rescued me from the bush,” she said.

Manship said the latest operation marked the third time kidnappers had been arrested and ransom recovered in Qua’an Pan, aside from several other arrests recorded in the area.

He attributed the successes to divine intervention and the collaborative efforts of security agencies.

The council boss also expressed gratitude to Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, for supporting efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the area.

He vowed to secure all border communities linking Qua’an Pan with neighbouring local governments and states to prevent criminal infiltration.

The statement added that those present during the briefing were security operatives saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property in the area.