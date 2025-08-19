By-elections: Labour Party expresses concern over exclusion from ballot

By John Alechenu – Abuja

The Interim National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP), led by Senator Nenadi Usman, has expressed concern over the party’s exclusion from the recently concluded National Assembly by-elections held across 16 constituencies.

In a press statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, the party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Tony Akeni, described the development as regrettable and called for greater clarity and consistency in electoral administration.

According to the statement, the party believes the exclusion occurred despite a Supreme Court judgment issued on April 4, 2025, which, according to the LP, affirmed the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha.

Akeni said, “The Labour Party holds that the leadership matter was conclusively resolved by the Supreme Court. It is our view that the party should have been allowed to participate fully in the by-elections.”

He also noted that the party had prepared candidates for the August 16 polls and expressed sympathy with those who were unable to contest due to the late-stage developments.

“We acknowledge the efforts of our aspirants, who committed time, resources, and energy to the electoral process. We understand their disappointment and share in their concerns,” the statement said.

The Labour Party emphasized its commitment to internal reform and reconciliation and stated that it is engaging with relevant authorities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure clearer recognition of its current leadership structure moving forward.

Akeni also reiterated the party’s readiness to participate in future elections and called on members and supporters to remain focused on the party’s core mission.

“We are working closely with leaders of the party, including Mr. Peter Obi, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Governor Alex Otti, and our elected representatives, to reposition the party for the 2027 elections,” he said.

The statement concluded with a call for unity among stakeholders, including organized labour, civil society groups, and pro-democracy advocates, to work together toward strengthening democratic governance in Nigeria.

“The Labour Party remains committed to offering Nigerians a credible alternative rooted in transparency, inclusiveness, and service,” Akeni said.