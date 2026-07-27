Wike bans car racing in residential areas

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed the territory’s traffic section to stop car racing in residential neighbourhoods, following complaints from residents that the practice endangers other road users.

Wike gave the directive while responding to questions on Monday in Abuja.

The minister said no formal complaint had reached him on the matter until it was raised during the interview, but promised swift action.

“I would like to let you know that no formal complaint has been made, but now that we have heard it from you, I will check the traffic section and then let them understand that we will not allow that,” he said.

Wike explained that residents engaging in the practice were often driven by pride in the quality of the roads, but stressed that safety must come first.

“They are trying to show how beautiful the roads are, but then they forget there are aspects of it that also pose some danger to innocent citizens,” he said.

The minister said racing enthusiasts could still exercise the activity, but only in designated locations away from residential districts.

“If they are going to carry out car racing, we have designated areas where they should do that, but not where we have residences of people. Nobody would allow that, but I appeal to them to understand that their rights have limitations, and life is more important,” he said.

He, however, clarified that the restriction would not extend to highways. “So, be assured that we’ll do everything possible to see that we don’t allow car racing within the residential areas. But if it’s on the highway, well, that we will not stop,” Wike said.