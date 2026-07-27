Man beaten to death over alleged affair with married woman in Kano

By Hadiza Yusuf

A 30-year-old man, Abubakar Auwal, has died after he was allegedly beaten by a group of people over claims that he was having an affair with a married woman in Kano State.

The incident occurred on July 24 in the Sheka area of Kano and led to the arrest of three suspects by the Kano State Police Command.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the victim was allegedly lured by 40-year-old Abubakar Ali and 27-year-old Sulaiman Lawan following accusations that he had been involved with Ali’s wife.

Kiyawa said the police received a report of the incident at about 12:00 p.m., after which officers attached to the Sheka Police Division were immediately deployed to the scene.

“On arrival, the victim was found to have been brutally assaulted and beaten into a comatose state,” the statement said.

The police arrested three suspects at the scene, including Abubakar Ali, Sulaiman Lawan and the married woman, Hafsat Umar, 22, who were all said to be from the same area.

The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment but was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

His body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for an autopsy, while police said investigations are ongoing.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement added.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, condemned the killing and warned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

“He warns members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands under any guise. The Nigeria Police Force is constitutionally empowered to investigate, arrest, and prosecute offenders through due process,” the statement said.

The commissioner assured residents that the command would carry out a thorough and transparent investigation into the case and ensure that those found responsible are prosecuted in accordance with the law.