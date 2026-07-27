Mob kills Unijos graduate over alleged phone theft; three suspects nabbed

By Golok Nanmwa

Plateau State Police Command has arrested three suspects over the alleged mob killing of a 25-year-old Jos-based model, Ibrahim Mbaya, popularly known as “Ibee,” who was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of stealing a mobile phone.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday at an off-campus apartment behind the City of David area along Ring Road, Jos, has sparked outrage across Plateau State, with family members, friends, students and members of the entertainment industry demanding justice for the deceased.

Vanguard gathered that Mbaya, a graduate of the University of Jos who was still processing an outstanding academic issue, had attended a social event on campus before deciding to spend the night at a friend’s residence in Ring Road because it was too late to return to his home in Rayfield.

Sources said the following morning, his friend allegedly informed him that an iPhone had gone missing and insisted that since they were the only occupants of the room, he was the prime suspect.

According to eyewitnesses, Mbaya initially left the apartment but later returned after receiving a telephone call from the friend, who informed him of the missing phone and requested that he come back to explain himself.

On his return, the young model was allegedly confronted by his friend and several other young men in the compound, who accused him of stealing the phone.

Witnesses alleged that the group descended on him, subjecting him to severe torture and beating in an attempt to force a confession.

The assault reportedly lasted several hours, during which the victim was allegedly beaten with sticks and other objects until he became unconscious.

It was further gathered that a nurse was later invited to examine him but reportedly confirmed that he had died.

Sources also alleged that there was an attempt to move him to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, before security operatives were alerted.

The death of Mbaya has sent shockwaves through Plateau’s fashion and entertainment community, where he was regarded as one of the state’s fast-rising models.

Friends and associates described him as peaceful, hardworking and talented, saying his death has robbed the state of a promising young talent.

Reacting to the incident, former Acting President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Prince Miaphen, condemned the killing, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable.

He called for a thorough investigation and urged security agencies to ensure that everyone involved is brought to justice.

A student of the University of Jos, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said no allegation of theft justified the brutal treatment allegedly meted out to the deceased.

“Nobody deserves to die because of an allegation. If he was suspected of stealing, he should have been handed over to the police. Justice must be done,” the student said.

Confirming the incident, the Plateau State Police Command said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the alleged culpable homicide.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, said the command received a report from a Good Samaritan at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 that some youths had brought an unconscious man to the Jos University Teaching Hospital under suspicious circumstances.

He said police operatives immediately mobilised to the hospital, where the victim was identified as Ibrahim Mbaya, 25, of Rayfield, Jos, but was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

According to the police spokesman, the deceased’s remains have been deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy, while investigations commenced immediately.

Alabo said detectives arrested Rinji Daniel Fwanji, Emmanuel Newyear and Nensemka Fwanji in connection with the incident.

He disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects, Emmanuel Newyear, was captured in a viral video allegedly using a large wooden plank to assault the deceased and was also identified in photographs obtained by investigators.

According to him, the suspects admitted that the deceased was accused of stealing a mobile phone but, instead of reporting the matter to law enforcement authorities, allegedly took the law into their own hands and beat him until he became unconscious.

The police spokesman said the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Jos, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

He added that they would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Command condemned jungle justice, warning that no individual has the legal authority to assault or kill anyone suspected of committing an offence.

It urged members of the public to always report suspected crimes to the police or other security agencies, stressing that mob action undermines the rule of law and exposes perpetrators to criminal prosecution.