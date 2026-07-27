Housing: Adeyanju writes Tinubu to declare state of emergency over high rentals

….says Nigerians getting more frustrated

By Gabriel Ewepu

As hardship bites harder, human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju on Monday wrote an open letter demanding President Bola Tinubu declare a state of emergency in the housing sector over high and unbearable rents crushing Nigerians.

Adeyanju, who signed the letter dated July 27, 2026, with ‘Subject: Declaration of a State of Emergency on the Housing and Rental Crisis in Nigeria: A Demand for Immediate Constitutional Intervention, Inclusive Urban Renewal’, lamented the negative impact high rents by landlords are having on the well-being of Nigerians.

He said, “The current state of housing governance in Nigeria stands in stark contradiction to the supreme law of our land. I draw your attention to Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which explicitly mandates that: ‘The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.’

“Furthermore, under Section 16(1)(b) and Section 16(2)(d) within the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy, the Nigerian State is constitutionally bound to direct its policy toward ensuring that ‘suitable and adequate shelter… are provided for all citizens’ and that ‘the economic system is not operated in such a manner as to permit the concentration of wealth or the means of production and exchange in the hands of few individuals or of a group.’

“When shelter becomes an instrument of extortion, the government abdicates its primary purpose. Under international human rights law – specifically Article 11(1) of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to which Nigeria is a signatory – the right to adequate housing is recognized as an integral component of the right to an adequate standard of living.

“As the UN Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing has repeatedly declared, housing must be treated as a social good, not a speculative financial asset.

“On the reality on ground including exploitation and inclusive urban renewal, in Abuja and Lagos, the rental market has degenerated into an absolute wild west. Middle-income earners, civil servants, young professionals, and vulnerable families are routinely extorted by opportunistic landlords, real estate speculators, and unregulated estate agents.

“Tenants are forced to pay exorbitant upfront demands – often two to three years of rent in advance – alongside outrageous, arbitrary line items: Agency Fees: Exceeding 10% to 20% for basic introductions to property.

“Legal Fees: Opportunistic agents routinely force tenants to pay up to 15% in “legal fees” for generic forms that no enrolled lawyer ever touched.

“By bypassing qualified legal practitioners and downloading template forms, they exploit citizens for professional work that was never actually performed.

“Unregulated Service Charges: That frequently exceed the actual rent itself without transparent accounting or auditing.

“Arbitrary Caution Fees: That are rarely refunded upon the termination of tenancies, effectively serving as an illegal surcharge.

“Crucially, Mr. President, there can be no genuine urban development or urban renewal without a master plan that explicitly caters to the everyday people who power our national economy.

“A city cannot function without its artisans, its civil servants, its remote workers, and even its unemployed citizens seeking opportunity. They build our infrastructure, run our administrative engines, power our informal economy, and sustain urban productivity. When urban renewal simply translates to gentrification, mass evictions, and pricing out the essential workforce, it ceases to be “development” – it becomes social violence.

“Any meaningful urban policy must guarantee that these everyday citizens can live, work, and thrive in dignity within reasonable proximity to their livelihoods.

“If not redeemed, this predatory structure traps citizens in perpetual poverty, fuels corruption as workers struggle to meet housing demands, and drives families into substandard, informal settlements.”

He gave examples of global and regional standardisation on house rentals including the Ghana Rent Act (Act 220), as strict statutory limits are imposed on advance rent collections, supported by active enforcement bodies like the Rent Control Department.

He said: “By the constitutional powers vested in your office, I urge you, Mr. President, to take immediate, decisive action through the following directives: Declaration of a State of Emergency in the Housing Sector.

“Formally declare a State of Emergency on Housing and Urban Tenancy to address both the vast national housing deficit and the predatory rental market.

“Establishment of a Special Presidential Taskforce: Constitute an Executive Committee on Rental Reform headed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, charged with a strict 90-day mandate to draft a comprehensive National Housing and Tenancy Policy and, where necessary, transmit an Executive Bill on Tenancy and Fair Rent Standards to the National Assembly.

“Inclusive Urban Planning Mandate: Mandate that all urban renewal projects and federal housing schemes integrate mandatory zoning quotas for low-income and middle-income housing, ensuring that artisans, civil servants, remote workers, and job-seekers are never pushed into economic homelessness by commercial gentrification.

“Immediate Statutory Ceilings on Rental Charges: Incorporate the following clear, non-negotiable operational thresholds into national policy and legislative frameworks:Cap Agency and Legal Fees: Total agency and legal fees combined must be legally capped at a maximum of 7.5% of the annual rent, with strict enforcement requiring proof of legal origin by a certified Legal Practitioner enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Cap Service Charges: Service charges must be strictly regulated, itemized, audit-transparent, and capped at a maximum of 5% of the annual rent.One-Year Advance Rent Ceiling: Advance rent demands must be strictly restricted to a maximum of one year, transitioning systematically toward monthly rental models.

“Total Prohibition of Caution Fees: Ban and criminalize the imposition of unrecoverable ‘caution fees,’ treating any unrefunded deposit without audited proof of physical damage as an offense under law.

“Total Enforcement, Severe Penalties, and Reporting Platforms: Policies without enforcement are mere suggestions. The government must establish an accessible Digital Tenant Reporting Platform (supported by a dedicated ombudsman and rapid-response desk) where tenants can report non-compliant landlords and agents. Establish severe civil fines, criminal sanctions, and professional disqualifications for violating agents and property owners.

“Mass Scale Low-Cost Public Housing: Expand social housing investments, tax credits, and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) aimed specifically at low-income and middle-income residential developments, ensuring that ‘affordable housing’ genuinely reflects the real minimum wage and economic realities of ordinary Nigerians.”

In conclusion, Adeyanju said, “Mr President, history will judge this administration not only by its macroeconomic indicators, but by how basic human dignity was safeguarded during times of deep economic transition. Securing shelter for our citizens is not an act of charity; it is a constitutional command and a fundamental human right.

“The citizens of Nigeria, particularly those suffering under the severe rental pressure of Abuja, Lagos, and urban centers across our nation, look to your leadership for immediate, uncompromising relief.”