Customs releases list of new intakes

Customs officers

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released the final list of successful candidates in the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise for appointment into the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II).

Consequently, candidates were advised to visit the official NCS website (http://www.customs.gov.ng) to confirm their status and obtain information regarding the next stage of the recruitment process.

The organisation said, last night, that successful candidates would receive instructions through their registered email addresses and/or SMS notifications.

It said, “Upon receipt of the notification, candidates are required to log on to update.customs.gov.ng using their National Identification Number (NIN) or registered email address to upload a valid Medical Certificate of Fitness obtained from a government-recognised hospital.

“The Service wishes to inform all successful candidates that the portal link for the upload of Medical Certificates of Fitness, as referenced above, will be activated on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. Candidates are required to complete the upload process within one (1) week from the date of activation of the portal.

“Candidates are also required to accurately update their current state of residence on the portal and formally accept the provisional offer of appointment by clicking the “Accept Offer” button.

“Thereafter, successful candidates should await the issuance of their Trainee Identification Number, which will be communicated within one (1) week. Further details regarding documentation and physical screening, including dates, venues and requirements, will be communicated through official channels.

“All successful candidates are advised to strictly comply with the outlined instructions and complete each stage within the stipulated timelines. Failure to comply with any of the requirements or timelines may result in disqualification from the recruitment process and forfeiture of the provisional offer of appointment.”