Kalu heads APC Security Committee Secretariat for Osun governorship election

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR, has been appointed Secretary of the Security Committee of the National Campaign Council for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Osun State Governorship Election.

According to a list signed and released on Sunday by the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, the inauguration of the campaign council and its committees is scheduled for Tuesday in Abuja.

The Security Committee is charged with ensuring a peaceful, safe, and credible electoral process in Osun State as the party mobilizes for the governorship poll.

Deputy Speaker’s appointment as the Secretary of the Security Committee places him at the center of the party’s strategy for security coordination during the campaign period and on election day.

The list by the National Secretary of APC also named the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, GCON as well as some Governors and members as principal officers of the National Campaign Council expected to lead and drive the APC’s mobilization, logistics, and outreach efforts in the state.

The Osun governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026 is one of the key off-cycle elections the APC is targeting as part of its preparations for the man 2027 general elections.