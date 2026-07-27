ADC raises alarm over alleged intimidation of opposition parties in Rivers

…Party faults ban on gatherings in Ikwerre, says directive unconstitutional

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rivers State chapter, has raised concerns over alleged intimidation and harassment of opposition political parties in the state, following a directive restricting gatherings in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The party said the directive issued by the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon. Charles Wobodo, prohibiting all forms of gatherings within the council area without his written approval, was a threat to democratic freedoms.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Rivers State Publicity Secretary of the party, Barr. Chizy Enyi, Esq., ADC acknowledged the security challenges confronting parts of Ikwerre, including recent cases of killings, kidnappings and attacks on residents.

The party sympathised with families of victims and expressed support for lawful measures aimed at restoring peace and security.

However, it warned that insecurity should not be used as a justification for restricting the constitutional rights of citizens.

“While insecurity must be confronted decisively, it must never become a pretext for eroding constitutional democracy or suppressing the legitimate rights of law-abiding citizens,” the statement said.

ADC argued that the directive raised constitutional concerns, noting that the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association and political participation are guaranteed under the Constitution.

“The rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association and political participation are guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These rights cannot be subjected to the personal approval of any Local Government Chairman,” the party stated.

It further alleged that the directive was part of a pattern of intimidation, claiming that members of ADC in Ikwerre had faced threats and disruptions of lawful political meetings in recent months.

The party expressed concern that allowing such restrictions to continue could encourage similar actions in other local government areas and limit democratic participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC urged public office holders to focus on identifying, arresting and prosecuting criminals rather than imposing restrictions on the rights of citizens.

The party called on Wobodo to withdraw what it described as an “unconstitutional directive” and appealed to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to ensure equal protection for all registered political parties.

It also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations and other democratic stakeholders to monitor developments capable of undermining political participation in the state.

ADC reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful and lawful political engagement, saying it would continue to exercise its constitutional rights responsibly while opposing any attempt to suppress democratic opposition.

“The security of our people and the preservation of our democracy are complementary objectives. Rivers State deserves both,” the party said.