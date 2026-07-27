Gunmen abduct 10-year-old boy in Yobe, demand ransom

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By Ndahi Marama

Suspected kidnappers have abducted a 10-year-old boy from his home in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State and are demanding ransom for his release.

Security sources informed that the incident was reported at about 5:20 p.m. on July 25 by one Bukar Umar of Andarashi Village via Babbangida.

According to reports, four unidentified hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons, including bows and arrows, cutlasses and sticks, stormed the complainant’s residence and forcibly abducted his 10-year-old son, Abdullahi Isa.

The assailants fled with the child to an unknown destination.

Police sources said the kidnappers later contacted the family by telephone and demanded a ransom for the boy’s release.

Following the report, the command deployed a team of police officers to the area, while the Officer-in-Charge of the State Investigation Department (SID) was directed to commence technical tracking of the telephone number used by the kidnappers.

The police said efforts are ongoing to rescue the victim unharmed and apprehend those responsible for the abduction. Investigations into the incident are continuing.