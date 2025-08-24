ADC to Tinubu: Declare state of emergency in Katsina, Zamfara over insecurity

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Katsina and Zamfara States following a wave of violent attacks that have claimed over 140 lives in the past two months.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the killings as a clear indication of a total collapse in Nigeria’s security architecture and criticised the Federal Government’s handling of the crisis.

The ADC condemned the recent massacre in Malumfashi, Katsina State, where 30 worshippers were reportedly shot dead in a mosque and 20 villagers burned alive in their homes. It also referenced the killing of 47 persons in Zamfara, including 38 victims executed despite ransom payments.

“This evil act epitomises the horrors that Nigerians have been forced to endure under this administration. It is also damning proof of the collapse of our national security, prompting even the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to urge citizens to learn self-defence,” Abdullahi said.

The party also criticised President Tinubu for what it called misplaced priorities, accusing him of focusing on international engagements while domestic crises fester.

“It is disheartening that instead of confronting these tragedies with the seriousness they demand, President Tinubu continues to travel abroad, chasing photo-ops, while citizens are dying in droves,” the statement added.

The ADC further rebuked governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for holding a political meeting in Zamfara shortly after the killings.

“Rather than standing in solidarity with their grieving colleague and community, they staged a political rally in a town still reeling from mass murder. Their ceremonial posturing and smiling photo ops are deeply insensitive,” the party stated.

Beyond calling for a state of emergency, the ADC demanded a total overhaul of the country’s security framework.

“The recent advice by the CDS for citizens to arm themselves is perhaps the clearest indication yet that our internal defence system needs urgent reform,” it added.

The party concluded by accusing both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP of putting politics above the welfare of Nigerians.

“Neither the APC nor the PDP genuinely cares about the people. Their obsession with power and politics has blinded them to the pain and suffering of Nigerians,” the statement concluded.