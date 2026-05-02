Tunji Braithwaithe would’ve partnered with our administration – Tinubu

Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the late prominent lawyer and elder statesman, Dr. Tunji Braithwaite, would have been a strong partner and collaborator with his administration if he were still alive.

The President made the remark while paying glowing tribute to the late human rights activist and founder of the Nigeria Advanced Party (NAP), who was known for his fierce advocacy for good governance, justice, and the rule of law.

President Tinubu described the late Braithwaite as a principled, courageous, and visionary leader whose contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape remain significant.

He said: “Today we gather to honour the monumental life and enduring legacy of Dr. Olatunji Akintunde, a man whose impact on Nigeria’s legal, political and social landscapes transcends time and generations.

“Born in 1953, the youngest of eight of the Braithwaithe rose from humble beginnings to become a towering figure of justice, integrity and unyielding courage.

“This bold venture introduced a wave of progressive ideology focused on eradicating corruption, promoting social equity, and liberating Nigerians from the constraints of a decaying political system. Though the elections were dominated by entrenched political interests, its influence was profound and inspirational.

“As a promoter of social justice, it would have been a proper and fit partner for our administration to mold the Nigeria of our dreams for us and our future generation. When you take a look at our social contract with our people, do you agree with us that Dr. Braithwaithe would have been a major player?”

The President noted that Dr. Braithwaithe “not only challenged the status quo through political activism, but also through courage and public discourse, consistently advocating for true federalism and the restructuring of Nigeria’s governance.

He also recalled that, “In 2014, he (Braithwaithe) was a revived voice of the National Conference, wishing for a more equitable and united Nigeria. His endeavors were not solely confined to the local and political arena.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the event, Former Governor of Osun State and Interim National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande, eulogized the life of late Dr Tunji Braithwaithe saying, “He stepped into politics not for convenience, but for conviction at a time when political participation was guided by old structures and familiar interests, he dared to found the Nigerian Advanced Party, a platform based on ideas, not identity.”

He further stated that, “He preached what many fear to say, that politics must be purified, that governance must be cleansed, and that the state must be a refuge for what he famously described as rats, cockroaches, and mosquitoes.

“Some dismiss his language as too direct, but his history has indicated his message. For what is leadership if it cannot confront decay? And what is leadership if it cannot name corruption for what it is? Dr. Braithwaithe’s persistence of moral clarity is perhaps his greatest legacy. He rejected corners when he believed they had lost meaning.

“He rejected comfort when it required silence. He stood with the people, not in wars alone, but in action. And even in his later years, he marched, he protested, and he endured the same tear gas as ordinary Nigerians.

“That is leadership. Today, Nigeria does not lack intelligence, and Nigeria does not lack resources, what Nigeria has struggled with over time is the consistency of principled leadership.

“Leadership that is not transactional, situational, and leadership that does not bend with every wind, and so, as we honour Dr. Braithwaithe, we must ask ourselves difficult questions, where are the leaders who will speak truth without calculation? Where are the leaders who will serve without seeking reward? And where are the leaders who understand that power is a trust, not an entitlement? Because the future of this country will not be determined by policies alone. It will be determined by determination.

“It will be determined by the character of those who lead. Dr. Tunji Braithwaithe showed us that one man, armed with conviction, can stand against a system and remain unbroken.

“He showed us that leadership is not about winning elections, it is about winning the trust of history, and, long after the noise of politics fades, it is that trust that endures.”

In his remarks, Senator Adams Oshiomole said, “If Dr Tunji Braithwaithe was alive he would not have joined APC, PDP or ADC because none of the parties promote any of the ideologies that he stood for.

“And my regret today for Nigeria is that somebody was on the far right yesterday, and the other one that was on the far left politically, and they have used acidic language to try to destroy each other before day break, they form an alliance, and they just want power. Power without purpose.”

Meanwhile, Senator Ben Obi, in a speech described Dr Tunji Braithwaithe as “one of Nigeria’s best and finest-a courageous and fearless individual. He was a man of unwavering principles and a steadfast advocate for justice.”

Meanwhile, Obi frowned at the politics practiced in the country today and the corruption in the judicial system, asserted that the judicial system has seen frivolous injunctions, saying, “if the judiciary fails the whole country collapse.”

He also said charlatans should not be allowed to come close to the corridor of power. He said the political parties are to play according to the rules, and not to use the people for their personal interest and jeopardize the nation’s democratic journey.

He lamented the level of Insecurity, and that the social contract government has with the people has been “violated”, and “sovereignty never lies with the people”, and added that Nigerians are being killed and kidnapped on daily basis.

Earlier,the first daughter of late Dr Tunji Braithwaithe, Dr Omowunmi Braithwaithe, explained that the event is to “hear reflections, revisit moments from different periods of his life, and look at the ideas he stood for. The aim is simple, to bring his life back into the room between the memories of the work and the land that shaped him.”