Zamfara APC holds state congress, new leaders emerge

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has said the strength of any government is closely tied to the strength of its political base, as he attended the state congress of the All Progressives Congress held on Saturday in Gusau.

The congress, held at the Trade Fair Complex, brought together 745 delegates from 147 wards across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State, who elected a new State Executive Committee through consensus.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the newly elected executives were affirmed by Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, who chaired the congress committee.

Governor Lawal described the exercise as timely and strategic, noting that it reinforces internal democracy and strengthens party structures at both grassroots and state levels.

He commended the national leadership of the APC for its guidance and commitment to democratic processes, as well as the congress committee for what he called a professional and transparent conduct of the exercise.

“Today is about renewing commitment to unity, discipline, inclusiveness and service,” he said, adding that a cohesive party structure remains essential for effective governance.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s focus on reforms in security, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development.

“We know a government’s strength depends on its political base. A united and disciplined party provides a strong platform for governance and growth,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would steer the party with integrity and urged them to see their positions as a call to service and accountability.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected APC State Chairman, Hon. Kabiru Moyi B/Magaji, pledged to promote internal democracy and strengthen unity within the party.